Janet Jackson announces 2023 ‘Together Again’ tour

Ludacris is a special guest on Jackson's North American tour in cities including New York, Los Angeles, Orlando and Atlanta.

Janet Jackson is back on the road in 2023. The superstar singer announced that she’s embarking on her “Together Again” tour with rapper Ludacris as a special guest.

The tour will hit 33 cities across America and Canada throughout the spring of 2023. The tour runs from April 14 through June 21, with her first stop in Hollywood, Florida. Additional cities for the tour include New York, Orlando, Atlanta, Memphis, Detroit, Toronto, Atlantic City and Los Angeles.

The announcement teaser video for the tour stated that “Together Again” is a “celebration of hits” from Jackson. The video also said that fans can expect the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer to perform new music on stage, as well.

Janet Jackson attends the Black Girls Rock! 2018 Red Carpet at NJPAC on Aug. 26, 2018, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for BET)

The name of the tour is taken from her 1997 single, “Together Again” from her album “The Velvet Rope.” The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album’s 25th anniversary was in October.

The “Together Again” tour is Jackson’s first attempt at touring since she announced “Black Diamond World Tour” in 2020. The tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down numerous concert tours and music festivals, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The tour is being produced by Live Nation, and sales for the general public are available via Ticketmaster Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets for fans are available on Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. local time.

Janet Jackson’s “Together Again” tour dates:

April 14 Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena *

April 19 Orlando, FL – Amway Center *

April 21 Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena *

April 22 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena *

April 25 Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena *

April 27 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *

April 29 Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum *

April 30 St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center *

May 2 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center *

May 4 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *

May 6 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live *

May 9 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

May 12 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion *

May 13 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena *

May 14 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

May 19 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center *

May 20 Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *

May 23 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage *

May 24 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena *

May 26 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *

May 27 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago *

May 28 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater *

May 30 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center *

June 2 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion *

June 3 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

June 4 Austin, TX – Moody Center *

June 7 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion *

June 9 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre *

June 10 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl *

June 11 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

June 16 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre *

June 20 Portland, OR – Moda Center *

June 21 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena *

* with Ludacris

