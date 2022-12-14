Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, DJ for ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ dead at 40

Boss first became a star as a popular dancer on competition shows like “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Star Search.”

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, former DJ and co-executive producer on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died. He was 40.

Boss’ place of death was a Los Angeles hotel room, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner officially cited, according to The Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death was listed in the case details.

Allison Holker Boss, his wife, confirmed the news of Boss’ passing with a statement to People on Wednesday.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she shared.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, seen here in October 2020 at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles, died this week in a Los Angeles hotel room. His wife, Allison Holker Boss, announced his death on Wednesday. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” her statement continued. “He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Boss is best known for being the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” In 2014, he made his first appearance as a guest DJ on the weekday talk show. He eventually became a full-time member of the program and in 2020, was appointed co-executive producer.

He came into public prominence as a talented young dancer, appearing and performing on competition shows such as “Star Search” and being named runner-up on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2008. He returned to “SYTYCD” as an all-star dancer and, in 2022, a judge.

Holker Boss, who met her eventual spouse on “SYTYCD” in 2010, commented on the impact that her late husband left on the world and their family, including their three kids.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she maintained. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.” She also requested “privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Holker Boss concluded her statement with a message to her departed husband: “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

If you are thinking about harming yourself, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433. Help for you is available 24 hours a day.

