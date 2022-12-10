Ronnie Turner, son of Tina Turner, dies at 62

Tina Turner posted a tribute to her late son on Instagram saying he “left the world far too early.”

Loading the player...

Ronnie Turner, son of legendary singer Tina Turner, has died. He was 62.

As reported by PIX 11, news of Ronnie’s death was shared on Instagram by his wife of 17 years, French musician Afida Turner on Friday.

Ronnie Turner (Screenshot: YouTube – New York Post)

In the post, Afida mourns that she wasn’t “able to save” Ronnie, who she called her “best friend” and “a true angel.”

Tina posted a tribute to her late son on Instagram in which she wrote: “Ronnie, you left the world far too early,” adding: “In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

Per reports from TMZ, Ronnie battled for years with cancer and other health issues, but no official cause of death has been disclosed thus far.

According to the outlet, emergency service dispatchers say they received a 911 call on Thursday reporting that Ronnie was outside a San Fernando Valley residence and experiencing difficulty breathing.

Per the report, Ronnie’s breathing stopped altogether a few minutes later.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, bystanders had been attempting CPR on Ronnie, but medical examiners pronounced him dead.

A spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department told PEOPLE that a death investigation took place at Ronnie’s Encinitas home following his death.

Ronnie was among four sons of Tina, one of whom — Craig Turner — died by suicide in 2018, according to PIX11.

Craig was Tina’s oldest son, born before she met her husband Ike Turner. She and Ike had three more children together, including Ronnie, TMZ reported.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!