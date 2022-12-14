Viola Davis, Janelle Monáe, Danielle Deadwyler and more earn Critics Choice noms: Full list

Angela Bassett and Brian Tyree Henry also nabbed nominations for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards.

Awards season continues to heat up as the Critics Choice Awards nominations were unveiled on Wednesday morning. Some of the biggest and most critically acclaimed performances of the year were recognized on the list, including Viola Davis’ turn in “The Woman King,” Janelle Monáe’s layered performance in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and more.

Leading the nominations this year is “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” A24’s critically acclaimed multiverse film starring Michelle Yeoh. The picture earned 14 nominations including Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. Other Best Picture nominations include “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which of course sees the return of Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri, and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” starring Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr. and others.

Viola Davis attends “The Woman King” photo call on Sept. 9, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The Best Actress category is a particularly stacked one, with Davis earning a nomination as well as Danielle Deadwyler, who has received rave reviews for her turn as Mamie Till in the new film, “Till.” In the Best Supporting Actress category, Monáe earned a nomination as well as Angela Bassett for her performance in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Brian Tyree Henry earned a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his role opposite Jennifer Lawrence in “Causeway.”

Elsewhere, both “The Woman King” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” earned nods in the Best Acting Ensemble category while Jalyn Hall received a Best Young Actor/Actress nomination for his performance as Emmett Till in “Till.”

Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin shared in a statement obtained by Variety, “We are so proud to be recognizing this incredible group of films and the people who made them possible. This recognition comes from a diverse group of more than 600 critics and entertainment reporters who share their opinions about film and television with millions of people every day, all year long.”

Janelle Monáe attends the premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 14, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Berlin added, “Our collective opinion about the year’s finest achievements is truly meaningful to the creative community.”

The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards will air live at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 15, on The CW.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Best Picture

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

“RRR” (Variance Films)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best Actor

Austin Butler – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Tom Cruise – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Colin Farrell – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

Brendan Fraser – “The Whale” (A24)

Paul Mescal – “Aftersun” (A24)

Bill Nighy – “Living” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Viola Davis – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)

Danielle Deadwyler – “Till” (Orion/United Artists Releasing)

Margot Robbie – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

Michelle Williams – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Dano – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

Judd Hirsch – “The Fabelmans” (Searchlight Pictures)

Barry Keoghan – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Brian Tyree Henry – “Causeway” (A24/Apple Original Films)

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Jessie Buckley – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Kerry Condon – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Stephanie Hsu – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Janelle Monáe – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Best Young Actor/Actress

Frankie Corio – “Aftersun” (A24)

Jalyn Hall – “Till” (Orion/United Artists Releasing)

Gabriel LaBelle – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Bella Ramsey – “Catherine Called Birdy” (Amazon Studios)

Banks Repeta – “Armageddon Time” (Focus Features)

Sadie Sink – “The Whale” (A24)

Best Acting Ensemble

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

“The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best Director

James Cameron – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

Damien Chazelle – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

Todd Field – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Baz Luhrmann – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

Sarah Polley – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)

S.S. Rajamouli – “RRR” (Variance Films)

Steven Spielberg – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Best Original Screenplay

Charlotte Wells – “Aftersun” (A24)

Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Todd Field – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Rian Johnson – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Kazuo Ishiguro – “Living” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – “She Said” (Universal Pictures)

Samuel D. Hunter – “The Whale” (A24)

Sarah Polley – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best Cinematography

Russell Carpenter – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

Linus Sandgren – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

Roger Deakins – “Empire of Light” (Searchlight Pictures)

Janusz Kaminski – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Florian Hoffmeister – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Claudio Miranda – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Best Production Design

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Best Editing

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

Tom Cross – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Paul Rogers – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Monika Willi – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Eddie Hamilton – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Best Costume Design

Mary Zophres – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

Ruth E. Carter – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Catherine Martin – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Shirley Kurata – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Jenny Eagan – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Gersha Phillips – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)

Best Hair and Makeup

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“The Whale” (A24)

Best Visual Effects

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“RRR” (Variance Films)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Best Comedy

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Bros” (Universal Pictures)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

“Triangle of Sadness” (Neon)

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” (Lionsgate)

Best Animated Feature

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (A24)

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation)

“Turning Red” (Pixar)

“Wendell & Wild” (Netflix)

Best Foreign Language Film

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Argentina, 1985” (Amazon Studios)

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Netflix)

“Close” (A24)

“Decision to Leave” (Mubi)

“RRR” (Variance Films)

Best Song

“Lift Me Up” – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Ciao Papa” – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

“Naatu Naatu” – “RRR” (Variance Films)

“Hold My Hand” – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

“Carolina” – “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony Pictures)

“New Body Rhumba” – “White Noise” (Netflix)

Best Score

Michael Giacchino – “The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

Justin Hurwitz – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

John Williams – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Alexandre Desplat – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)