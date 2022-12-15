Eddie Murphy to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes

The annual ceremony will air in January on NBC and Peacock.

Eddie Murphy will receive flowers, so to speak, at the top of next year. The famed comedian and actor is the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which will be presented during the “80th Annual Golden Globe Awards” ceremony in January.

The award is “presented to a talented individual for their outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.” Past recipients include Oprah Winfrey, Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington.

HFPA President Helen Hoehne said in a statement, “We’re honored to present this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed Mr. Eddie Murphy. We’re thrilled to be celebrating the lasting impact on film and television that his career — in front of and behind the camera — has had through the decades.”

Eddie Murphy, accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in 2020, is scheduled to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award on Jan. 10, 2023 during the “80th Annual Golden Globe Awards.” (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Murphy, whose career spans five decades, has been nominated for and won numerous awards, including an Emmy for hosting “Saturday Night Live” in 2020 and a Golden Globe, SAG Award and Emmy Award for playing Jimmy Early in “Dreamgirls.”

His upcoming projects include Kenya Barris’ “You People,” which will air on Netflix. He will also produce and star in “Beverly Hills Cop 4.”

As theGrio previously reported, Jerrod Carmichael is set to host the “80th Annual Golden Globe Awards,” which is scheduled to air live at 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 10 on NBC and Peacock.

