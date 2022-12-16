A beautiful holiday: Marjani Beauty’s gift list for Black-owned beauty lovers

The Black-owned, Washington D.C.-based beauty boutique curates some of its favorite gift ideas for theGrio.

Shopping for a beauty lover in this season of giving? Sure, you can stop by a big-box beauty emporium, but when it comes to Black-owned beauty, our go-to is Marjani Beauty.

Based in Washington, D.C., the 5-year-old virtual and brick-and-mortar space is a “one-stop shop for brown beauty” that stocks both established and lesser-known brands, all carefully curated with melanin in mind.

With holiday shopping also on the brain, the team at Marjani graciously shared five of its picks for perfect presents this season, all of which can be found in the company’s 2022 Holiday Edit.

Marjani Beauty is a “one-stop shop for brown beauty” that stocks both established and lesser-known brands. (Image: theGrio)

1. Danessa Myricks – Infinite Chrome Holiday Kits in All Access ($35) and Bottle Service ($22)

2. Trepadora – Curl Therapy Reviving Kit ($40)

3. Sistine – Collagen & Retinol Eye Masks ($32/5-pack)

4. The Established – The Essentials Kit ($85)

5. Nebedai Skincare – Divine Moringa Trio ($85)

Of course, for many, a great gift is one that not only keeps on giving but allows them to do the choosing, which is why we’d also recommend gifting a spree at the beauty boutique, courtesy of a gift card (available from $25-$100).

But trust: any gift you score from Marjani is bound to be a winner. Don’t take our word for it; discover more about Marjani Beauty in our video above!

