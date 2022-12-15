Gifts for the phenomenal women in your life

This holiday season, give the women in your life more than just their flowers as a token of appreciation.

Whether you’re shopping for your sister, mother, aunties, friend, or partner, gifting the woman who gives you the most love may feel like the most challenging task. While the saying “diamonds are a girl’s best friend” is often true, women also often appreciate the intention behind a gift more than the price tag. Every woman deserves to feel appreciated, so here’s a list of Black-owned holiday gift ideas that will make her feel like the queen she is.

For an experience she won’t forget

Serenade your queen with musical royalty by gifting her concert tickets. 2023 is expected to be a massive year for live performances—Beyoncé, Jill Scott, SZA, Anita Baker, Masego, Janet Jackson, Usher, New Edition and Keith Sweat, and more of the industry’s top artists are expected to host live performances throughout the upcoming year. Most tickets are already available for purchase, but for those that haven’t been released yet, consider buying a gift card to their favorite concert platform, so your leading lady is first in line when they drop.

A fun, creative idea: Consider teasing the gift with a clue related to the artist they will be seeing. It could be the artist’s merchandise, a vinyl album, a t-shirt emblazoned with a famous lyric, etc.

If concert tickets are out of your budget, there are other thoughtful ways to give experiential gifts:

Tickets to a local theater show

Museum memberships or passes

Alvin Ailey performance tickets or virtual dance lessons

For the art aficionado

Photo: DorcasCreates

Gift her a piece of art to add or help start her collection of Black-owned art. Showcasing the vibrant essence of Black women, DorcasCreates is an illustration-based brand producing uplifting, bold, and colorful pieces centered and designed by Black women.

For the problem-solver

Photo: “Intensity” by Timeless Goods

Timeless Goods creates fine art jigsaw puzzles highlighting the beauty behind the often-overlooked details in everyday life. Both mindful and beautiful, these puzzles are a great way to experience art through a different lens. (And, if desired, she can frame her finished creations.)

For the palace she calls home

Photo: Souk Bohemian

Souk Bohemian is an online marketplace curating the eclectic and cultural aesthetic of bazaars in North Africa. The Black woman-owned brand sells an array of decor inspired by a variety of cultures in the diaspora.

If you’re unsure of your aesthetic eye, you can’t go wrong with a virtual gift card from Goodee. The Black-owned marketplace houses a variety of home decor and lifestyle brands. Gift cards range from $50-$500.

For her work-from-home wardrobe

Photo: Dayo

Cozy and fashionable, Dayo is reinventing at-home fashion. Elevate her loungewear this season with any of the brand’s pieces, from robes to dresses to sets. Dayo also offers a free holiday gift with every purchase over $50.

For her style

Photo: LaTèla

Protect her edges in style with a silk scarf from LaTèla. Black-owned and crafted in Italy, these scarves do double duty as a protective style and fashion statement.

For her sparkle

Photo: Raya Jewelry

Show her she’s a gem by gifting her one. Raya Jewelry is an affordable luxury brand created by a Black woman, specifically for fashionistas. Raya’s colorful jeweled pieces will brighten up any jewelry collection.

For a fresh set

Photo: Pear Nova

Bring the salon to her with a nail kit from Pear Nova. For the woman who wants versatility at her fingertips, Pear Nova’s color-curated, 10-free nail polish collections and newly launched “Layovers” press-on nail kits give the look and feel of a fresh set from the salon.

For a touch of luxury

Photo: Hanifa

If you know she loves luxury apparel, but you’re unsure of her style or size, slip a Hanifa or Kai Collective gift card into her stocking this season. These Black-owned high-fashion brands create various pieces that make a statement in anyone’s closet.



P.S.: Don’t be confused when selecting a Kai Collective gift card amount. The UK-based brand’s site converts pounds into U.S. dollars once the item is added to your cart. But amounts only go up to £250, which converts to $314.52.

