Ts Madison to join ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ as rotating judge

The LGBTQ icon will appear in several episodes as a permanent addition to the Emmy-winning show’s 15th season.

Ts Madison will become a permanent fixture on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The LGBTQ icon will join Season 15 of the series in January as a regular rotation judge.

Madison, who is in the trailer for the new season, will appear in several episodes, according to Entertainment Weekly. Returning judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Matthews will join her on the panel.

Madison has previous connections with “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” She appeared in two episodes during Season 13. Contestant and finalist Silky Nutmeg Ganache portrayed Madison during Season 11’s “Snatch Game” celebrity impersonation challenge.

Michelle Visage, RuPaul, Gottmik and Symone, winners of the Outstanding Competition Program award for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ pose on Sept. 19, 2021 in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Aa slew of guest judges will also appear throughout the season, including Ariana Grande, Janelle Monae, Julia Garner, Hayley Kiyoko, Maren Morris, Ali Wong, Amandla Stenberg, Harvey Guillen, Megan Stalter and Orville Peck.

Season 15 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will feature a series high 16 contestants. They are Amethyst, Anetra, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, Jax, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Princess Poppy, Robin Fierce, Salina EsTitties, Sasha Colby, Spice and Sugar. They will compete for the show’s largest cash prize of $200,000.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which since 2015 has earned 26 Emmy Awards (including two in 2022) out of 56 nominations, will now be available exclusively on MTV. After its 2009 debut on Logo, the show most recently aired on VH1, from 2017 to 2022.

Season 15 of the show will premiere in two parts beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 6.

