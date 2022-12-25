The budget-friendly and inflation-proof Kwanzaa gift guide

If you prefer to exchange gifts during Kwanzaa rather than Christmas, here are 10 Black-owned gift options under $50.

To those who celebrate, Merry Christmas! December 25 is widely acknowledged as the pinnacle of a cheerful and joyful time of the year—but it’s not the only holiday to celebrate this season.

While one of the most popular Christmas traditions is the gift exchange, gift-giving is also a component of Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, meaning that no matter what you celebrate this season, it is an opportunity to give something special to the ones you love.

While finding and purchasing the perfect gift for friends and family can be exciting, with seven days of celebration starting on December 26 (and inflation a very thing), it can also get expensive. Typically, you’ll want your zawadi, or gifts, to align with Nguzo Saba, or the seven principles—Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity), and Imani (faith). But even if you’re hoping to simply celebrate New Year’s Day with an exchange of gifts, the most important thing to remember is to show the people you love just how much you care about them.

So, if you are looking for the perfect inexpensive gift (or gifts) to share with your loved one this Kwanzaa, theGrio has you covered with this list of some of the best Black-owned gifts under $50.

Under $50

Ami Colé’s The Bucket Hat – $40.00

Photo: Ami Colé

This bucket hat with the words “Melanin-Rich” may be the cutest accessory to give someone this Kwanzaa. The caramel-colored hat is made with vegan leather, with an interior lined with satin to protect hair from damage and breakage. It also comes with inner drawstrings that allow the fit to be customized.

The Vibe Planner’s Build Your Own Notebook – Starting at $36.85

Image: The Vibe Planner

For the super-organized people in your life, help them start the new year off right. The Vibe Planner allows users to build a customized planner with a reversible cover, personalized dividers, specific pages, and more. The company also offers the option to put it together yourself or have it assembled before shipping.

Melanin is Life’s ‘Fight Like Melanin Icons’ Hoodie – $40.00

Photo: Melanin is Life

Melanin is Life’s unisex hoodies are great gifts for the entire family this Kwanzaa. The “Fight Like Melanin Icons” hoodie honors Black icons who paved the way for Black America. Available in sizes small to 5XL, this hoodie is comfortable, warm, and inspirational.

Kingsley Leather’s Personalized Leather Cufflinks – $50.00

Photo: Kingsley Leather

Kingsley Leather’s Personalized Leather Cufflinks are the perfect gift for the dapper folks in your life. The single-letter engraved leather is covered in stainless steel for a durable and elegant finish. Available in multiple different colors, this is a great gift for the holidays.

Under $25

Cooking from the Spirit: Easy, Delicious, and Joyful Plant-Based Inspirations by Tabitha Brown – $18.99

Cover: William Morrow Cookbooks

For the culinary enthusiasts, Tabitha Brown’s latest cookbook is filled with simple and tasty recipes to try. “Cooking from the Spirit: Easy, Delicious, and Joyful Plant-Based Inspirations” is great for anyone looking to try vegan meals with encouragement from one of the most joyful people in the world. The cookbook includes more than 80 family-friendly recipes, including a jackfruit pot roast, yam halves topped with maple-cinnamon pecan glaze, and crab-less cakes with spicy tartar sauce.

Scotch Porter’s 4-Piece Beard Care Trial Kit – $17.00

Photo: Scotch Porter

Scotch Porter’s 4-piece beard care trial kit is a great gift for men who are trying to elevate their beard game. The kit includes four Scotch Porter essentials: Leave-in Beard Conditioner, Conditioning Beard Balm, Shape and Hold Beard Balm and Beard Serum. Each product is vegan and designed to hydrate, moisturize and encourage growth.

University of Dope – $24.99

Image: University of Dope

For the hip-hop heads in your circle, this card game tests their knowledge. The University of Dope challenges up to six players with questions, like “Which artist would you remove from hip-hop history?” and “What’s the best hip-hop soundtrack?” Some of the cards even put rapping and impression skills to the test with on-the-spot challenges.

Under $15

Mented Cosmetics’ Nude Nail Polish Collection – $11.25

Photo: Mented Cosmetics

Mented Cosmetics’ Nude Nail Polish Collection is a collection of deeply pigmented nude shades made with us in mind. The chip- and crack-resistant nail polish set includes the colors Pinkish, Yes We Tan, and Brown & Bougie. Each shade is vegan and cruelty-free, making it a kinder and gentler gift option or stocking stuffer.

Happy Monday Candle Company – $12.00

Photo: Happy Monday

Everyone loves to walk into a room filled with an alluring and relaxing aroma, and Happy Monday Candles do exactly that. With a specific scent for each day of the week, Happy Monday Candle Company strives to spread positive vibes throughout the week. Each 8-ounce candle is $12 and handmade with coconut wax.

Makeup for Melanin Girls’ Power Palette – $7.00

Photo: Makeup for Melanin Girls

Makeup for Melanin Girls’ Power Palette is filled with bright and bold eyeshadow colors for the vibrant ones in your life. Inspired by powerful women in history, this highly pigmented palette has six shimmery and six matte eyeshadows, all crafted to make melanated skin pop and celebrate its beauty. The makeup brand is vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free, which means you can gift worry-free of any harmful toxins seeping into the skin.

Kayla Grant is a multimedia journalist with bylines in Business Insider, Shondaland, Oz Magazine, Prism, Rolling Out and more. She writes about culture, books and entertainment news. Follow her on Twitter: @TheKaylaGrant.

