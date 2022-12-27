Jesse L. Martin to star in NBC series ‘The Irrational’

The upcoming drama series sees Martin producing and starring as a "world-renowned professor of behavioral science"

Get ready for a modern drama series from NBC! The network just announced “The Irrational,” a brand new series starring “Law & Order” alum Jesse L. Martin.

Per Variety, the series is adapted from the 2008 novel “Predictably Irrational” by Dan Ariely. The pilot was first ordered earlier this year by the network, with more information now coming to light regarding the adaptation. Ariely is set to serve as a consultant on the drama series.

The series follows “Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, [as he] lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior,” per the logline obtained by Variety.

Martin will star as Baker. Fans may remember Martin from playing Detective Ed Green on “Law & Order,” as well as originating the role of Tom Collins in Broadway’s “Rent,” and more.

Joining Martin in the cast are Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi. Arika Lisanne Mittman, known for working on shows like “La Brea” and “Timeless,” will serve as head writer and executive producer on the series, with Mark Goffman and Samuel Baum also executive producing. Martin is also set to produce the project.

During a February appearance on “The Talk,” Martin opened up about a possible return to “Law & Order,” as the NBC series was rebooted last year. He told the hosts of the show, “I couldn’t possibly say. I certainly hope so. There were a lot of loose ends when Ed Green left the scene, if you will. Yes, maybe.”

