‘Black Panther’ chic made its comeback at the ‘Wakanda Forever’ world premiere

Vibranium violet was one of the colors of the evening on the purple carpet of the "Wakanda Forever" world premiere in Hollywood.

Have y’all picked out your outfits for “Wakanda Forever” yet?

If not, there was plenty of inspiration afoot at the world premiere of the “Black Panther” sequel on Wednesday night. A star-studded cast, crew and guests converged on the purple carpet of the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, many dressed in their Afrofuturist finest. No wonder the stars of the franchise are known as the “best-dressed cast in the [Marvel Cinematic Universe]!”

(L to R) Kevin Feige, Nate Moore, Victoria Alonso, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dominique Thorne, Ryan Coogler, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Mabel Cadena, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Lupita Nyong’o and Louis D’Esposito attend the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere on Oct. 26, 2022 at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California.

(Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

That includes the sequel’s soundtrack star, Rihanna, who stepped out in a Rick Owens sequined strapless gown, accessorizing the look with leather opera-length gloves. A$AP Rocky matched her in oversized denim. It was an elegant return to the step-and-repeat by the new parents, who presented a unified and color-coordinated front in khaki.

Rihanna (left) and A$AP Rocky attend the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” world premiere on Oct. 26, 2022 at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Of course, if there was a signature color of the evening, it was Vibranium violet, which was a unique vibe unto itself. Franchise stars Angela Bassett and Danai Gurira both stunned in metallic pleated versions of the shade, which Moschino and Robert Wun designed, respectively.

Shades of yellow and gold also proved popular choices, most notably on Michael B. Jordan, who donned the vibrant hue in a Louis Vuitton overcoat and trousers. Overwhelmingly, though, the color of the night was white, one associated with purity and peace in many African cultures, which also read as a powerful homage to T’Challa himself, the late Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, was regal in white, as were “Black Panther” Wakanda Forever” director Ryan Coogler and wife Zinzi Evans, Lupita Nyong’o (in Balmain), plus the history-making, Oscar-winning costume designer and production designer of “Black Panther,” Ruth E. Carter, and Hannah Beachler. Tessa Thompson, Dominique Fishback and Nina Parker were also resplendent in white silhouettes.

Another poignant tribute to Boseman was by his onscreen little sister, Leticia Wright, whose black Alexander McQueen pantsuit with beaded shoulders instantly evoked the tuxedo that Boseman wore to the 2019 Academy Awards.

At the Oct. 26, 2022 “Black Panther” Wakanda Forever” premiere, Leticia Wright (left) wore a black Alexander McQueen pantsuit with beaded shoulders, evoking the tux that “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman (right) wore to the 2019 Academy Awards. (Photos: Getty Images)

“Black Panther” cast member Janeshia Adams-Ginyard, who played a member of the Dora Milaje, took a more direct approach in honoring Boseman. The Emmy-nominated stuntwoman wore body paint and little else on Wednesday night’s carpet, completing a colorful, African-inspired pattern with a portrait of Boseman’s face on her back.

“Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” cast member Janeshia Adams-Ginyard pays tribute to the film and late star Chadwick Boseman at its Oct. 26, 2022 premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photos: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic and Amy Sussman/WireImage)

As was to be expected, Afrofuturism was the biggest trend of the night — and, no doubt, the season — nearing the release of the highly anticipated second “Black Panther” installment hitting movie theaters on Nov. 11. So, get your outfits ready and check out our gallery of the film’s stylish purple carpet below for inspiration.

Maiysha Kai is theGrio’s lifestyle editor, covering all things Black and beautiful. Her work is informed by two decades’ experience in fashion and entertainment, great books and aesthetics, and the brilliance of Black culture. She is also the editor-author of Body (Words of Change series).

