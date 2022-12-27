Lizzo gives her mom a Yitty makeover for TikTok

Like mother, like daughter: Lizzo shows off mother Shari Johnson-Jefferson’s youthful beauty in her take on a popular TikTok trend.

You know what they say: like mother, like daughter. On Monday, Lizzo and her mother Shari Johnson-Jefferson tapped into the latest TikTok trend in which parents are “transforming” into their kids by wearing their clothes.

The award-winning artist and founder of Yitty used the “Freaky Friday”-inspired trend to showcase her mom in her brand’s apparel with the caption, “turning my mom into me.”

Lizzo and her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards (Photo by Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)

Like many of the videos in the trend, Lizzo’s post opened with Johnson-Jefferson sporting her everyday look of a T-shirt, joggers, glasses and a crossbody phone holder. She then disappears from the frame and returns strutting a red Yitty onesie, gold hoop earrings, space buns and a fiery red lip.

Fans flooded the post’s comment section, praising Johnson-Jefferson’s beauty and noting the resemblance of pair. It would appear that the mother-daughter duo is each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Earlier this year, Johnson-Jefferson honored her daughter on stage at the People’s Choice Awards when Lizzo received the event’s 2022 People’s Champion Award.

“[Lizzo] has shown us all that we don’t have to conform to anyone’s standards in order to be happy, to be creative, and to feel worthy. I know that Lizzo has literally saved lives. No one is more deserving of this honor. I am so proud of her,” said Johnson-Jefferson during her speech lauding Lizzo’s “contributions to music and TV, as well as her commitment to championing diversity and inclusion for people of all races, genders, sexualities, and sizes,” People reports.

Lizzo claims that her momma looks better than her in a follow-up TikTok video, but fans note that the two could pass for twins.

