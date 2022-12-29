Recording artist Theophilus London reported missing

The Grammy Award-nominated rapper-singer's worried family says they completely lost contact with London in October.

Theophilus London, the Grammy Award-nominated rapper-singer, has been officially reported missing by his family, who said they haven’t heard from him in months.

On Tuesday, London’s loved ones filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department, according to NBC News. LAPD officials said in a statement that “The person reporting” and London’s relatives “lost complete contact with him in October of 2022.”

London was last seen in October in Los Angeles’ Skid Row, authorities said.

His kin are now reaching out to the public for assistance in locating the 35-year-old. The London family’s statement to Variety reads as follows:

Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts. The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles.

On December 27th, family members of Theophilus London traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with the LAPD. They are now seeking the public’s help with any information as to London’s whereabouts:

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.” Lary Moses London, father of Theophilus London

The statement continues with a description of London — “Black, 6’2″, 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes” — and urges anyone with information to contact the LAPD or London’s cousin Mikhail Noel via instagram, @iamdjkellz.

London’s most recent activity on social media was a July 11 post on his Instagram account. His last Twitter post was in July 2021.

The Trinidad and Tobago-born artist has collaborated with many high-profile artists in his career, including Kanye West, Tame Impala, Big Boi and Travis Scott. His Grammy nomination came from his collaboration on West’s 2015 single, “All Day,” featuring Paul McCartney and Allan Kingdom.

London has released three albums: 2011’s “Timez Are Weird These Days,” 2014’s “Vibes” and 2020’s “Bebey.”

