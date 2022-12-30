Travis Scott donates Christmas presents for Houston children

In addition to the toys, Scott and the team also handed out Roku TVs and his new Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Black Phantom sneakers.

Loading the player...

Travis Scott helped hand out gifts to 1,000 families and children on Christmas Eve in Houston during his annual Winter Wonderland and Toy Drive.

According to People, this was Scott’s third annual toy drive, organized via his Cactus Jack Foundation. His team, and several members of his family, including parents Wanda and Jacques Webster, grandmother Miss Sealie, sister Jordan Webster and brother Joshua Webster joined the Grammy Award-winning rapper during the giveaway.

“I’m grateful to host the third annual Winter Wonderland and Toy Drive with my family in my hometown of Houston,” Scott said in a statement. “The holiday season was my favorite as a child, and I know some families are having a tough time in our community this year.”

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

In addition to the toys, Scott and the team also gave away Roku TVs and his new Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Black Phantom sneakers.

“We wanted to do our part to ensure we still spread the Christmas joy to area children,” Scott continued, People reports. “Sometimes even Santa needs a helping hand to deliver.”

The “Sicko Mode” rapper founded the Cactus Jack Foundation to provide youth creative resources and educational access.

The foundation works with Scott’s Project H.E.A.L., an initiative that funds academic scholarships and resources for free mental health care and more. In May, Cactus Jack and Project H.E.A.L. awarded $1 million in scholarship funds to 100 students at 38 HBCUs.

Scott announced Project H.E.A.L. following the tragedy of his Astroworld Festival in November 2021. On the first day of the event, 10 people lost their lives after a crowd surge emerged during Scott’s headlining set. One of the initiatives of H.E.A.L. is research to find technological solutions that foster safety at large events.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!