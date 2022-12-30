YSL trial begins next week with 14 defendants, including Young Thug

Prosecution is expected to call about 300 witnesses to the stand when the trial begins in early January.

Jury selection in Young Thug’s RICO case begins next week in Fulton County, Georgia, where 13 other defendants will stand trial.

As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, the original indictment named 28 defendants, including rapper Young Thug, real name Jeffery Williams and Gunna, real name Sergio Kitchens. However, “eight have taken plea deals and six others” will stand trial at another time.

More than 300 witnesses are expected to take the stand when the trial starts. It is scheduled for early January, theGrio previously reported.

Young Thug attends the “62nd Annual Grammy Awards” on Jan. 26, 2020 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Young Thug and Gunna are members of the alleged criminal gang “Young Slime Life” or YSL, and prosecutors accused the group of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and have cited Young Thug and Gunna’s song lyrics, music videos and social media posts as evidence in the high-profile case,” according to The AJC. They also claim Young Thug is a co-founder of YSL.

Defense attorneys say YSL is simply a record label. Meanwhile, supposed YSL gang members have been blamed for some alleged crimes in Atlanta. Two of the defendants named in the original indictment were not arrested, while four others don’t have attorneys

“We’ve been attempting to get lawyers for them for several months,” Judge Ural Glanville said, The AJC reports. “Those particular individuals, once they get attorneys, we’ll deal with them at some point in the future.”

Several YSL associates accepted plea deals before Christmas, including Gunna, who was released from jail and Young Thug’s brother Quantavious Grier. As part of his probation, Grier must not have any contact with Young Thug — who has been denied bail — or the other defendants until the RICO case is closed.

Rapper Gunna performs at the Wireless Music Festival on Sept. 10, 2021at Crystal Palace Park in London. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, File)

According to multiple reports, alleged YSL member Antonio Sledge, 41, claims YSL associates killed Donovan Thomas Jr. in 2015. Those involved with the crime reportedly went to Young Thug’s home after the killing where the hip-hop star gave Sledge and other YSL associates money to “lay low” following the incident, Sledge — who accepted a plea deal — told prosecutors, the AJC reports.

Two other defendants were offered plea deals but rejected them.

Jury selection is scheduled for Jan. 4 and the trial is set to begin on Jan. 9.

