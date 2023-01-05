Theophilus London found safe after being reported missing by family

Family and friends reported not seeing or hearing from the Grammy-nominated artist since July 2022.

Loading the player...

Recording artist Theophilus London was found after his family reported him missing last week.

London’s family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department on Dec. 27, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They have now disclosed that he is safe and well, and have thanked people for sending their prayers and well wishes.

Mikhail Noel, London’s cousin, sent a thank you message via social media following London’s appearance.

“Truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin,” Noel wrote. “It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all.”

The family of rapper Theophilus London has filed a missing persons report with police in Los Angeles police this week. They say he hasn’t been seen since October and are asking for the public’s help in locating him. (Photo: Timothy Norris/Getty Images)

The LAPD stated London, 35, was last seen on Skid Row in October 2022. Many members of his family and friends reported not seeing or hearing from London as early as July 2022. After filing the report with the LAPD, the family issued a statement to the public asking for help in locating the musician.

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you,” wrote his father, Lary Moses London. “And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”

The details regarding London’s discovery were not disclosed.

Born in Trinidad and Tobago, London has collaborated with numerous artists, including Kanye West, Tame Impala, Big Boi and Travis Scott. He received a 2016 Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Song for his collaboration with West for the single “All Day,” which also featured Paul McCartney and Allan Kingdom.

London also released three solo albums in his own right. His latest release is 2020’s “Bebey.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!