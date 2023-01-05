Tracee Ellis Ross, Chris Redd, Robin Thede and more join Eddie Murphy’s ‘Candy Cane Lane’ on Prime Video

The upcoming film is part of Murphy's first-look deal with Amazon Studios.

The holidays may have just ended, but streaming services are already hard at work to deliver us more original holiday-themed content this time next year. One highly anticipated film is “Candy Cane Lane” starring Eddie Murphy, which was first announced last year. Now, Prime Video has announced more of the film’s cast, including other popular comedic talents like Tracee Ellis Ross, Chris Redd and Robin Thede, per Variety.

Tracee Ellis Ross, seen in 2021 at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, will have a role in Eddie Murphy’s “Candy Cane Lane,” Prime Video announced this week. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

While plot details remain under wraps, the film is inspired by screenwriter Kelly Younger’s “own childhood holiday experiences.” Murphy also joins as a producer, as the project is part of his first-look deal with Amazon Studios. The film, per Variety, also reunites Murphy with producer Brian Grazer, as they worked together on 1992’s “Boomerang.”

In addition to Ross, Redd and Thede, other recently announced cast members include Nick Offerman, Genneya Walton (“#BlackAF”), Madison Thomas (“9-1-1”) and Thaddeus J. Mixson (“Reasonable Doubt”).

Director Reginald Hudlin shared in a statement when the project was announced, “The holiday season is my favorite time of year — just ask my family about my nine-hour Christmas playlist! I‘m excited to be working again with Eddie Murphy, Brian Grazer, and Amazon.”

Many of the new castmates took to social media to express their excitement regarding the project. Ross shared in an Instagram post, “Well this is exciting! Never too early to get in the 2023 Christmas spirit 🎄😂 C’mon, me and Eddie Murphy? Get outta here!”

Robin Thede of “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” seen at the Emmy Awards show in September, is newly announced as part of the “Candy Cane Lane” cast. “Christmas may have ended for y’all but it’s just starting for me!” she said. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Thede, who executive produces, writes and stars in “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” also shared a screenshot of the Variety report to her Instagram, writing, “Christmas may have ended for y’all but it’s just starting for me! Very excited to work with these geniuses!” Redd, who recently left “Saturday Night Live,” also shared the report, telling his followers that he is, “Blessed to be in good company. Let’s go!!”

Per the report, the project is currently filming in Los Angeles.

