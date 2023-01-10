Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean to headline Coachella 2023

The annual Indio, California music and arts festival will take place over two weekends in April.

Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean are the headliners for Coachella 2023.

Golden Voice, the promoter of the annual music festival, made the announcement and disclosed the full lineup Tuesday on Instagram. It will take place over six days and two weekends in April at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Bad Bunny will open the festival on April 14 and headline again on April 21. Those two days will feature performances from Burna Boy, Kaytranada, Metro Boomin, Pusha T, Tobe Nwigwe, Idris Elba and others.

Bad Bunny attends the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21, 2021 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

BLACKPINK is scheduled for April 15 and 22. Other featured acts include Charli XCX, 070 Shake, EARTHGANG, Dinner Party and $uicideboy$.

Ocean will serve as the final performer of each weekend: April 16 and April 23. Other sets slated for those days include Kali Uchis, A Boogie, GloRilla, Rae Sremmurd and Latto.

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter was announced as the headliner of this year’s festival in 2021. He was also pegged as the headliner for 2022 but pushed his appearance back to this year. In 2020, he was named a Coachella headliner, too, but that year’s festival was canceled because of the COVID-19 shutdown.

Last year, Coachella featured a headlining set from The Weeknd, who joined Swedish House Mafia after original co-headliner Kanye West pulled out for undisclosed reasons. It was The Weeknd’s third time headlining the festival. Other performers included Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Ari Lennox, Daniel Caesar, Big Sean, Isaiah Rashad, J.I.D. and Run the Jewels.

Tickets and passes are available at coachella.com. Presale begins at 11 a.m. PT on Friday. Fans are encouraged to purchase passes for Weekend 2 because only “very limited Weekend 1 passes remain,” according to the Instagram post.

