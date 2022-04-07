The Weeknd tapped by Coachella to replace Kanye West

The Canadian-born star is performing alongside frequent collaborators Swedish House Mafia on April 17 and 24.

On Thursday, Coachella announced that The Weeknd will replace Kanye West as its Sunday headliner, as reported by Variety. This will be The Weeknd’s third time performing at Coachella, and his second time as a headliner.

The news comes after West dropped out of his slot to perform as the headliner on April 17 and 24. Neither West nor his camp has given a public explanation for his departure. The Weeknd is being paired with house music trio Swedish House Mafia, who were already scheduled for the festival.

The Weeknd poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

They have been frequent collaborators in the past. Last October, the singer appeared on the trio’s single “Moth To a Flame.” Swedish House Mafia, in turn, produced two songs on The Weeknd’s new album, Dawn FM.

“I’m so looking forward to this moment with Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd finishing out the Sunday night slot this year,” said Paul Tollett, president/CEO of Coachella promoter Goldenvoice. “Coachella has a special relationship with [The Weeknd] and I’m so thankful to have this upcoming performance with these iconic artists all on the same stage.”

Although the California festival has secured the “Sacrifice” singer, Page Six reports the deal nearly fell through. A source says The Weeknd threatened to pull out if he did not receive the same money that West was due to make.

The 24-time Grammy-winning rapper/producer was offered $8.5 million for his performance but Goldenvoice allegedly was only offering The Weeknd a fraction of that. But faced with the likelihood of another headliner dropping out, the deal ultimately went through and The Weeknd will be on the schedule.

He joins pop stars Harry Styles and Billie Eilish as 2022 Coachella headliners. Styles will perform the Thursday shows on April 15 and 22, while Eilish will headline the Friday shows on April 16 and 23. The Sunday bill includes acts like Doja Cat, Run The Jewels, Ari Lennox, J.I.D., Denzel Curry, and Vince Staples.

