Tia Mowry announces a new partnership — with WeightWatchers

As Mowry moves into a new phase of life, the multi-hyphenate celeb is partnering with WeightWatchers to share how she prioritizes her health.

Tia Mowry introduced a new partner in her life this week — and it’s one most might not expect. The multi-hyphenate entertainer, who already lists actress, producer, author, entrepreneur and mom among her many titles, can now add another to her growing resume: She is now the newest ambassador for WeightWatchers.

Tia Mowry attends Revolve x AT&T Present Revolve Winterland on December 08, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Announcing the news via TikTok on Thursday, the former “Sister, Sister” star treated followers to a throwback, donning a rosette-adorned, WW-branded denim bucket hat while promising to lighten up some of our favorite snacks from the ’90s and early aughts.

While the fit and toned Mowry might not evoke the typical WW clientele, the 44-year-old has long made health her priority. Her 25 million social media followers are no doubt well accustomed to feel-good posts broadcast from the veteran entertainer’s kitchen and workout sessions. In addition to hosting a former Cooking Channel series and now her own YouTube channel, “Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix,” she is also the founder of the vitamin supplement startup Anser, and launched a homewares collection, “Spice by Tia Mowry,” in 2021. Mowry is also the author of several books, including two health-focused cookbooks, “Whole New You: How Real Food Transforms Your Life, for a Healthier, More Gorgeous You: A Cookbook,” and “The Quick Fix Kitchen: Easy Recipes and Time-Saving Tips for a Healthier, Stress-Free Life: A Cookbook.”

However, what also makes Mowry an ideal ambassador for WW’s ethos of a balanced yet accountable approach to food and weight is her refreshing transparency about everything from how endometriosis affected her two pregnancies to how she navigated losing 68 pounds following the birth of her daughter Cairo in 2018.

“I’m very proud that I did it my way and in my time. I didn’t feel rushed to snap back,” wrote Mowry on Instagram in August 2020, later adding: “To all the women who are feeling pressured after birth. Do YOU! Do what makes YOU proud and do it in YOUR time. Not anyone else’s.”

According to a press release, Mowry, who made headlines when she announced the end of her 14-year marriage to fellow actor Cory Hardict in October, is feeling especially aligned in her new partnership with WeightWatchers. “I feel like we share the same passions,” she told People magazine. “Food, health and community.”

Promising to share “fun, exciting and recognizable recipes” with the WW community, Mowry’s passion for food will undoubtedly be at the forefront of the new alliance.

“Food is my love language. Food is how I nurture myself. Food is how I nurture my family, my friends,” said Mowry. “I absolutely get so excited when I create content around food. It never really feels like work for me. Cooking is how I wind down. It’s how I zen out.”

Since all food groups and foods are allowed on the points-based program, Mowry will have plenty to play with as she encourages subscribers to indulge in the same self-love she’s learned to embrace.

“[I]t’s all about encouraging people to experience and to explore nutrient-dense food[s]…that support a healthy lifestyle,” she told People. “It’s just about not feeling that you need to change yourself or minimize yourself or limit yourself to fit in societal standards. It’s just all about you loving yourself, and embracing who you truly are.”

