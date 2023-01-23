Aire. That’s the name of Travis Scott’s baby with Kylie Jenner

The reality television star initially named her second child Wolf Jacques.

Kylie Jenner has finally revealed the name of her 11-month-old son for inquiring minds who want to know.

Jenner posted an adorable photo of her snuggled up with her son named “AIRE,” which means “Lion of God,” according to a source, PEOPLE reports.

Jenner shares the child with rapper Travis Scott, and the on-again, off-again couple had been mum about their son’s name. Nor had either publicly shared any photos him. But that changed over the weekend when the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, 25, hit up social media to reveal the toddler’s name and face for the first time.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15, 2022 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“I love you Aire Webster,” Kris Jenner, the baby’s grandmother, wrote in the comments.

Jenner’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, also commented on the photo, writing, “The king!!! Young king!!!!!”

Actress/singer Chloe Bailey added, “he’s so handsome”.

Jenner and Scott welcomed Aire on Feb. 2, 2022, the day after the birthday of their first child, daughter Stormi.

Jenner’s super fan Johnny Cyrus called Kylie’s two kids “icons,” in the comments of Aire’s baby photo debut on social media.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi Webster attend the Travis Scott: “Look Mom I Can Fly” Los Angeles Premiere on Aug. 27, 2019 at The Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix)

Jenner and Scott initially named their son Wolf Jacques, but the reality TV star later announced she changed it, noting that he “isn’t Wolf anymore”, she wrote in an Instagram post last March, PEOPLE reports.

“We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” she added.

The duo has dated on and off since 2017 and are now “on a break,” according to an insider, Entertainment Tonight reports.

“The two have had an up and down relationship,” the insider said, noting that “Kylie and Travis live different lifestyles and that’s been a big issue. With two kids, Kylie doesn’t go out too much. Travis on the other hand lives a life of late nights in the studio and going out with friends. The two love and respect each other and will continue to co-parent.”

The source stressed that while Jenner and Scott “aren’t together right now, it doesn’t mean it’s over for good.”

