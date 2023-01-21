A$AP Rocky says fatherhood is ‘heaven every day’

Rapper and new father A$AP Rocky discussed the joys of joining 'the dad club' in a recent Apple Music 1 radio appearance.

Becoming a dad has inspired a new drive for A$AP Rocky. The rapper is reveling his new role since welcoming a son with Rihanna in May, the first child for both. In fact, as he told host Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 radio on Wednesday, fatherhood has given him “a whole other perspective.”

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna pose for a picture as they celebrate her beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

“It’s so unexplainable. It’s just one of those things,” said Rocky, born Rakim Myers, as reported by People magazine. “I’m a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me…I’m a full dad now.

“Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously think and soak things up like a sponge now that I’m a dad, because I have a whole other perspective,” he added.

As previously reported by theGrio, prior to the birth of his first son, whose name has yet to be released by the couple, Rocky expressed an intent to “raise open-minded children.”

“I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents,” he told Dazed magazine, later adding: “I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what.”

Most would concede it likely doesn’t get any cooler than Rihanna, but as Rocky told Lowe, the couple’s evolution into a family has provided new motivation. “[I]t honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby. And I can’t even explain it, man,” he said. “You come home to heaven every day. I’m so thankful. God is good, man.”

Despite his newfound blessings, Rocky is unfortunately still facing a charge of felony assault with a firearm, stemming from a 2021 incident in which he allegedly shot former friend A$AP Relli in the hand during a dispute in Los Angeles. After being arrested in August, Rocky pleaded not guilty to the charge; in November, the case was delayed several more months, according to Rolling Stone.

In the interim, Rocky is keeping his focus on family—and on Rihanna’s highly anticipated return to the stage in her upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance on February 12.

“I’m just as excited as you guys, if not more,” he told Lowe. “Yeah, I’m super excited…It’s just incredible.”

