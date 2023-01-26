Swizz Beatz celebrates Alicia Keys’ birthday in song

Alicia Keys celebrated her 42nd birthday on Jan. 25 and her husband, music producer Swizz Beatz, honored her for the special day through song, PEOPLE reports.

Beatz shared on Instagram a video of some of his wife’s milestone moments in a visual montage featuring a Marv Milly song.

“Happy Birthday to my amazing wife @aliciakeys 🎂🎂 I wish you many many more years of greatness and Epic blessings,” Beatz wrote, adding “You know we about to go crazy.”

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys attend the 2022 Met Gala celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” on May 2, 2022 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Keys and Swizz Beatz began dating in 2008 and tied the knot in 2010. The couple shares two sons: Egypt, 12, and Genesis, 8. Beatz also has kids from previous relationships: son Kasseem “KJ” Jr., son Prince Nasir and daughter Nicole.

“I really learned what everyone meant when they said ‘you know when you know’ when I met my husband,” Keys said about “love” when she appeared on Oprah’s Master Class in 2013, theGrio reported at the time.

“I never knew what that meant, and it sounded to me like some weird kind of slogan,” Keys continued. “‘You know when you know’? What do you mean, ‘you know when you know’? But actually, you do know when you know. And that’s with everything with life.”

She went on to describe her hubby as an “incredibly crazy, spontaneous, full of life … person.”

For her birthday this week, Keys shared a video on Instagram of herself rocking various sexy styles and she captioned the caption “Big Aquarius Energy.”

The Grammy winner received a slew of celebratory comments under the post from her celebrity pals, including singer/actress Janelle Monae and stylist June Ambrose. One fan wrote, “Aquarius’s have amazing energy” adding, “No stress, only vibes.”

As theGrio reported previously, Keys has a beauty brand, the KEYS Soulcare collection. Its official account wrote, “Happy Birthday to our Goddess-in-Chief!”

