Smokey Robinson to release first new album in nearly a decade, ‘GASMS’

The Grammy-winning music legend's new album of original material drops on April 28.

Smokey Robinson is making a return with new music. The legendary singer-songwriter is releasing, “GASMS,” his first album in nine years.

Robinson is dropping the album on April 28, with nine brand-new tracks, according to PEOPLE. The collection includes the lead single, “If We Don’t Have Each Other,” released on Friday. Known for writing hit ballads as a solo act, Robinson explained that the single finds him going in another direction.

“I chose this song as the first single of my new album because it’s different musically and has a slide dance feeling to it… which is different from what I’ve ever done before,” Robinson said in a statement. “It also has a current rhythm of today that I love, and I hope everyone else does too.”

Robinson’s last album, “Smokey & Friends,” was released in 2014. The album featured the Grammy Award winner reconfiguring 11 of his classic songs with star-studded duet partners, including Mary J. Blige, John Legend, Ledisi, Miguel, and CeeLo Green. His last album of original material was 2009’s “Time Flies When You’re Having Fun.”

The announcement of Robinson’s new album comes nearly a year after his collaboration on The Temptations’ latest album, “Temptations 60.” Robinson produced and sang on the album’s sensual lead single, “Is It Gonna Be Yes or No.” Robinson wrote several of the Temptation’s first big hits for Motown, including “My Girl,” “Since I Lost My Baby,” “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” and “Get Ready.”

“GASMS” will add to Robinson’s catalog of classic material of most self-penned songs, building his reputation as one of the greatest American songwriters of all time. Whether as leader of The Miracles or a solo act, Robinson penned and recorded additions to the American songbook, such as “The Tracks of My Tears,” “The Tears of a Clown,” “Cruisin’,” “Quiet Storm,” and “Being With You,” just to name a few.

TheGrio music writer Matthew Allen contributed to this article.

