Viral 11-year-old Nathan Broxton sees first 5 Broadway shows

The social media star attended some of the biggest shows on Broadway, including "Hamilton," "MJ The Musical" and "The Lion King."

Nathan Broxton hit the Big Apple this weekend! The social media star who went viral for belting out show tunes online spent the weekend finally seeing his first Broadway shows.

As theGrio previously reported, Broxton took social media by storm with his heartwarming and impressive singing videos online. Posted by his mother, Samantha Broxton (@RaisingSelf), Nathan went viral singing hit songs from shows like “Hamilton” and “Matilda: The Musical,” which recently received a film adaptation for Netflix.

Photo via YouTube: @RaisingSelf

His videos, shared on TikTok, Instagram and even Twitter, made their way to Delta Air Lines, who just weeks ago offered to fly Nathan and his family to New York City to see some Broadway shows. Now, per an exclusive from People Magazine, the 11-year-old talent opened up about his recent weekend in the city, where he saw not one but five shows.

Nathan’s first show was “MJ The Musical,” based on the late Michael Jackson. Recalling the show, he told People, “It was amazing. From the very beginning, I was like, ‘Oh snap. This is going to be awesome.’ If the beginning was fire, that indicates the whole thing’s going to be fire.”

In addition to “MJ,” Nathan went to Disney musicals “The Lion King” and “Aladdin,” as well as “Hamilton” and “Wicked.” Referring to the weekend as a “once in a lifetime” moment, Nathan’s mother Samantha told the outlet, “Taking a flight is a big deal in and of itself, but taking a flight bicoastally with all the kids … It’s something you really do have to budget for as a family. This is so shocking, I’m jealous of myself. The magnitude of it is so big.”

As theGrio previously reported, Broxton took to Twitter with her excitement when Delta first announced their plans to help Nathan and his family travel to New York City. She wrote, “I am in shock. @Delta airlines is sending Nathan and the entire family to see his first Broadway musical in New York City!!!!!”

