Robyn Dixon on Season 7 of ‘RHOP,’ marriage to Juan Dixon and upcoming reunion

The seventh season of the popular reality series comes to a close on Sunday.

Season 7 of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” is coming to a close, and theGrio caught up with “OG” cast member Robyn Dixon ahead of the finale and reunion episodes, breaking down this “wild, entertaining and dramatic” season, her renewed marriage to Juan Dixon and teasing what fans can expect from the upcoming reunion.

For the past seven years, “The Real Housewives of Potomac” has given us laughs, feuds and plenty of drama and Robyn has been present for all seven. This season in particular, Robyn has really found herself in the mix of the drama, speaking her mind when it comes to fellow housewives like Karen Huger, while also defending others like Candiace Dillard Bassett amid the former’s feud with Robyn’s bestie, Gizelle Bryant.

Caught in the middle but never silent, Robyn has certainly kept the fans talking. She is a trending topic just about every week on Twitter.

Robyn Dixon of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” said this season has been a “wild, entertaining and dramatic ride.” (Bravo)

“Social media has almost become a show within itself. As long as I am on this show, I want my experience in front of the camera to be as authentic as possible and I don’t want it to be influenced by what anyone is saying on social media,” she explained. “So yeah, I might have been a little more ‘dramatic’ this season or ‘activated’ or whatever might be said, but I was still being my authentic self. I am a laidback, non-confrontational person. But I am also a fire sign. I’m an Aries and when I’m pushed or when I’m frustrated, it comes out and I don’t want to have to suppress or change who I am just because I am being bullied or harassed on social media.”

Reflecting on the season, she acknowledged that it has been quite an experience. “As you can see, it’s been a wild, entertaining and dramatic ride. We move so quickly from issue to issue and person to person, when we filmed the season I knew it was fun, entertaining and full of drama,” she said.

“Everyone played ball … and then watching the season and just seeing the response from the fans, I don’t remember it being that bad where people were getting so emotionally attached and evolved. We move so quickly … every episode is something new, something different and we don’t really get hung up on stuff. Filming the season and watching the season play out has been like two totally different experiences for sure.”

The season also has centered on the tension between the “Grande Dame” Karen and Robyn. “I’ve known her for a long time. I know a lot more than what she projects on the show. I know a very different truth,” Robyn told theGrio. The recent cast trip to Mexico saw a breaking point between Karen and Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, a moment that did not sit right with Robyn.

“For the person that Karen tries to project herself to be, it didn’t line up,” she explained. “If we’re gonna be on this show and hold each other accountable and call each other out and speak up when we don’t like something … people can call me whatever; they can call Candiace whatever; they can call Gizelle whatever … well we gotta be able to call Karen whatever. We gotta call a spade a spade when it’s there.”

Meanwhile, just last week the news broke that three years after their engagement, Robyn and Juan Dixon remarried last year. Fans will see the ceremony on Sunday night’s finale. While the news was intended as a surprise for viewers, it broke a week earlier because someone at the reunion “ran their mouth,” Robyn revealed.

“We did get married and it will be seen on the season finale … it really is a beautiful moment. It was a beautiful day for us; it was a beautiful experience. It was exactly the way I would’ve planned it had I planned it a year prior, you know?”

Finally, Dixon teased the upcoming reunion show during which the women finally reunite to break down the season. “Certain people I was expecting to come in like throwing bullets and daggers and they did not, and that was more so that the bullets and daggers wouldn’t be thrown back at them,” she said cryptically. “And other people renewed and revived their issues with each other, which was surprising.”

The finale of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Sunday on Bravo.

