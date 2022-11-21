Gizelle Bryant on Season 7 of ‘RHOP,’ her rift with Candiace Dillard-Bassett and more

"The Real Housewives of Potomac" star returns for the seventh season of the popular show and spilled all about what fans can expect in the coming episodes.

Seven seasons in and Gizelle Bryant and the women of Potomac are still delivering “must-see” TV.

The “word on the street” and the rest of the cast have once again served an entertaining, hilarious and drama-filled season of “RHOP” this year, and Bryant sat down with theGrio to tease what’s to come following an intense Miami trip, how the rifts in the cast shift as the series progresses and what the future holds for her relationship with Candiace Dillard-Bassett.

“I told you it was must-see TV,” Gizelle reminded theGrio about season 7 at last month’s BravoCon, a massive three-day fan event in New York City.

Now with more episodes out, Gizelle is standing firmly by her stance that it is a good season — one of the best — and when she reflects on past seasons, she does not lament anything. “I never look back, and I’m not like, ‘Oh my gosh, I have these regrets’ or anything like that,” she stressed. “What I do in the moment, I stand by.”

Bryant certainly has plenty to stand by this season. Once again, she is in the thick of some drama, particularly with Candiace Dillard-Bassett, who heretofore she enjoyed a solid friendship on the series. The rift stems from Gizelle revealing to Candiace at last season’s reunion taping that Candiace’s husband (Chris Bassett) made her “feel uncomfortable” during a private conversation. This, of course, left Candiace feeling betrayed, hence the reason the two are not currently on the best of terms.

“Candiace is emotional, so I try to talk to her from that perspective,” Gizelle explained. “I try to talk to her very directly and I try to, like, make sure my words don’t super upset her, but that didn’t work. She got upset anyway and, you know, I just told her what I thought she should know about her husband.”

While it has yet to be revealed how the season will end with Gizelle and Candiace, it has been confirmed that both are cast on season 3 of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which filmed directly after season 7 of “RHOP” wrapped.

While she couldn’t say much, she teased that the drama carried over from “RHOP” to Thailand. “But Candiace likes to play victim, so she’s gonna hold onto this until the wheels fall off,” Gizelle quipped.

Another layer this season is the inclusion of Peter Thomas — the ex-husband of Cynthia Bailey — who “Real Housewives” fans may remember from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” This time last year, fan accounts and blogs began to report rumors surrounding a possible romantic relationship between Peter and Gizelle, something that the housewife denies.

Now, fans have learned that Peter joins the show by way of Dr. Wendy Osefo. The two began a business partnership to open a new restaurant, something Gizelle finds curious, to say the least. “[Peter’s involvement] very much has nothing to do with Gizelle, but all of a sudden ‘Gizelle is dating Peter’,” Gizelle groused. “Some people wanted to throw the scent off of them … that came out in the blogs the second — or maybe third — day that we were in Miami and I’m like, ‘hmmm, this ain’t a coincidence!’ So it’s very direct and it was a very direct attempt to try to sway people off of whatever she was doing with Peter and when I say she, I mean Wendy.”

The show is currently deep in the cast’s first trip to Miami, which included last night’s intense altercation between Mia Thornton and Wendy.

“It shifts the group in a big way,” Gizelle explained. “I think Mia had kind of had it … no one should throw drinks in people’s faces, like, that’s not cool, that’s not a cool thing to do but sometimes people’s buttons get pushed and when you continue to push people’s buttons, something’s going to happen, you know what I mean? But the fallout of it all … I just want ya’ll to see! It’s the fallout of it all.”

