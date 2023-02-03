Serena Williams sings praises of her Super Bowl ad co-star

Williams' new TV spot for Michelob Ultra shows the retired tennis star and actor Brian Cox taking turns teeing off at the fictional Bushwood Country Club.

Serena Williams says she “kind of felt special” working alongside “Succession” star Brian Cox in the new Michelob Ultra Super Bowl commercial.

“He was in all of my scenes, so I kind of felt special,” the global tennis superstar, who is a fan of the hit HBO series, tells People.

The ad, titled “New Members Day,” shows Williams and Cox taking turns teeing off at the fictional Bushwood Country Club, the same venue from the 1980 hit comedy film “Caddyshack,” directed by Harold Ramis.

Retired tennis star Serena Williams said her Super Bowl ad made her want to take up golf. Here, she speaks at a San Francisco conference, TechCrunch Disrupt, in October. (Photo: Kimberly White/Getty Images)

According to USA Today, the golf course’s onlookers in the ad are top athletes, including NBA star Jimmy Butler, World Cup champion Alex Morgan, WNBA champion Nneka Ogwumike and quarterback-turned-commentator Tony Romo. The cast is dressed down in Devereux Golf’s Sunday Best sweater vest, which is part of the golf apparel accompanying Michelob Ultra’s new campaign, one that also includes partnerships with Instacart and “Full Swing,” the new Netflix PGA series, USA Today reports.

Williams told People that after filming the ad, she plans to take up the sport, though the game itself didn’t have all of her attention during the commercial shoot.

“I was focused on just making sure I made the right faces and the acting,” she explained. But afterward, she said, she could see golf as something she could spend time doing.

Speaking to USA Today, Williams said she “would love to play a little more golf, honestly for the photo opportunities.” She added: “I had a pretty decent drive because I’m a tennis player.”

“I never really got the golf bug until after this commercial,” Williams told the outlet.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion described her co-star Cox as “ super sweet and super awesome.”

Williams’ Michelob Ultra commercial will air during Super Bowl LVII’s face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, scheduled to be played on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

She gushed over the fact that the beer brand chose to represent both male and female athletes in the ad, calling it “a really big deal for the Super Bowl and a Super Bowl commercial.”

