‘The Hill with April Ryan’: Florida Gov. DeSantis slammed for ‘anti-woke’ agenda

“A lot of this stuff is racism at its core,” said Fla. state Sen. Shevrin Jones.

Loading the player...

During this week’s episode of “The Hill with April Ryan,” theGrio’s White House correspondent April D. Ryan breaks down the latest on the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols, the push to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in its aftermath, and Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’ efforts to ban Black history in public schools.

TheGrio spoke with civil rights activist Al Sharpton, U.S. Representative Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) and Florida State Senator Shevrin Jones.

On DeSantis’ efforts to prevent certain African-American courses from being taught in public schools, Jones slammed Gov. DeSantis’ “anti-woke” agenda, which he says is really “anti-Black.”

“A lot of this stuff is racism at its core … They know what gets their base gearing up and what gets [their] attention,” said Jones.

He continued, “That’s what we’re seeing, but the sad part about it is they are doing it on the backs of marginalized people, whether it’s the LGBTQ community, whether it’s the immigrant community … now the Black community. They know what begins to turn the gears of their base. And that’s what they’re doing right now.”

Watch this week’s episode of “The Hill with April Ryan” above and look out for new episodes every Thursday on theGrio.com and theGrio’s social media platforms.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!