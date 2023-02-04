theGrio Style Guide: NYFW 2023 prepares to launch, Beyoncé’s latest drop, and new celeb covers

In this week's Style Guide, Black designers line up for NYFW 2023, Alicia Keys and Serena Williams' new partnerships, and the Black Beauty Roster facilitates inclusion in beauty.

While some might argue that every day in the Big Apple is a fashion show, New York Fashion Week is particularly special. Fashion Week brings the industry together, from celebrities to legendary and aspiring designers. This year, the week will feature and celebrate Black talent across several different events.

Guests attend the Studio189 fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

According to Women’s Wear Daily, IMG, the official organizer and operator of NYFW, has unveiled the week’s schedule of events, which kicks off on Thursday, February 9, with presentations running through Wednesday, February 15. Up first for Black talent is Diomata’s runway presentation on Saturday, Feb. 11, followed by Tia Adeola, Jeofroi, and Heron Preston. Also on Feb. 11, the Black in Fashion Council Discovery Showrooms will return for a sixth season, putting a spotlight on designers Cise, Diotima, Ella Lisque, Jeofroi, Made by Ciraco, Madamette, Oak & Acorn, Sincerely Ria, and Torlowei.

IMG will also be introducing two new social series in honor of Black History Month. WWD reports the first, “Spotlight Series – Black Impact,” will highlight designers, models, photographers, stylists, executives, and industry leaders. The second series, titled “Where It Came From,” will educate on trends that originated in the Black community. Both will be available on NYFW’s Instagram.

Black-led labels scheduled to show at New York Fashion Week this season include Sergio Hudson, Studio 189, Tiffany Brown Design, Sukeina, Heron Preston, Marrisa Wilson, Dur Doux, Eugene Taylor Brand, Junny, Black Boy Knits, House of Aama, Kevan Hall, Bed on Water, Chuks Collins, Frederick Anderson, and Luar. For a complete list of events and details on how to watch digital shows, NYFW.com

Awet New York‘s NYFW showcase for emerging talent returns

Awet sweatshirts are on display during the Awet New York presentation at Spring Place on September 22, 2021 in New York City.

(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

As fashion enthusiasts keep their collective eye out for the next big designer or look, Awet New York is bringing it all together in one showroom.

From Feb. 9-16, the brand is hosting a showroom of seven Black-owned brands across New York. In addition to showing their luxury lifestyle collection, Awet New York will host a crystals collection from McKenzie Liautaud; Marco Hall’s “ready-to-wear couture”; luxury hat company Wear Brims; Paradis Winslet, a luxury, limited-edition unisex brand; business and leisurewear brand Isaiah Hemingway, and Truth, a contemporary brand.

“Our goal is to give designers the chance to focus on what matters most; creativity, art, and scaling their businesses. This is the first year we are not scrambling for a space to show our fall 2023 collection, and what better way to celebrate than to share our space? We hope that the showroom will inspire many meaningful partnerships between retailers and brands,” said Awet Woldegebriel, founder and creative director of Awet New York, per WWD.

Alicia Keys and Serena Williams share their love of cognac

Photo: Remy Martin

We’re only a few days into Black History Month, and Alicia Keys and Serena Williams are already making history — or should we say ‘herstory.’ This week, Hennessy announced Keys as its first female partner. The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter is the face of Hennessy Paradis, the cognac producer’s latest campaign. Similarly, Serena Williams will star in competitor Remy Martin’s first-ever Super Bowl commercial. Airing during the first quarter of the Feb 12th game, the ad “spotlights teamwork and how we drive greatness forward as part of a team,” according to People magazine.

“It is the age of women. It is the age and time of really uplifting and understanding the power of women — the power that we have to create, the power that we have to be the bosses of our businesses, the heads of our tables, the heads of boardrooms, the heads of companies, the heads of our families, the heads of the government and planning and changing the world as we know that it is best for the direction to go in a positive way,” said Keys, per WWD. “It is all about honoring women, and I feel like we will be able to balance out so much when we really honor the power of women.”

Black Beauty Roster debuts portal to connect beauty professionals with the entertainment industry

Black Beauty Roster is expanding its mission with a new portal launch. Produced in partnership with IMG, the new portal serves as a central location for all users’ diverse hair and makeup needs. The platform aims to connect its directory of over 10,000 beauty professionals with job opportunities in editorial, film, and on red carpets. Founded in 2020, the Black Beauty Roster is an organization on a mission to bring meaningful diversity to the beauty industry through education, opportunity, and advocacy. Visit blackbeautyroster.com for more information.

Bethann Hardison premieres ‘Invisible Beauty‘

Fashion industry matriarch and New York City cultural icon Bethann Hardison is chronicling her iconic life in an upcoming book — but you won’t have to wait for its release to retreat into her fabulous life.

At Sundance last month, Hardison debuted “Invisible Beauty,” a documentary that covers her living legacy. To date, Hardison’s incredible journey has included a groundbreaking modeling career; launching her own modeling agency, which represented talents such as Naomi Campbell and Tyson Beckford; her ongoing activism to diversify the fashion industry; and her enduring impact.

With regard to the documentary’s title, Hardison told The Cut, “I’ve seen book titles and film titles that seem to have nothing to do with the book, but it’s just something coming from the soul of the author. It says something spiritual. I think invisible beauty is a spiritual thing. And it just so happened, luckily for my a–, that I say ‘invisible’ in the documentary.”

How to be first in line for Beyoncé’s new Ivy Park Collection

While scoring those highly coveted tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour is already proving a challenge (with queues of over 300,000 and the Senate having to intervene), we’ve just learned how you can ensure you’re first in line for the seventh Ivy Park x Adidas drop. The latest collection, entitled “Park Trail,” drops Thursday, Feb. 9 in Adidas stores and online at Adidas.com. However, if you download the Adidas Confirmed app, you will gain immediate access on Thursday, Elle magazine reports.

Italy’s Black Carpet Awards unveils nominees

Italy’s Afro Fashion Association will be presenting the “seminal edition” of its Black Carpet Awards on Feb. 24 during Milan Fashion Week.

The awards will honor 10 leaders of change who belong to underrepresented communities and are active in creative and entrepreneurial industries, including fashion, design, food, music, sport and cinema, plus more.

The association unveiled the list of nominees for the 10 awards across five categories: culture, legacy, creativity, community and entrepreneurship. According to Women’s Wear Daily, nominees include Senegalese-born Italian social media personality Khaby Lame; Black Italian screenwriter, director, actor and producer Daphne Di Cinto; Angela Haisha Adamou, founder and general manager of NaturAngi; Afro-Italian rapper Tommy Kuti, and more.

This week’s Black cover stars

What do Glorilla, Mary J Blige, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. all have in common? They were each featured on the cover of various publications’ February issues. Check out some of their stunning looks.

GloRilla for The Cut Image: Eric Johnson for The Cut Mary J. Blige for People Image: AB+DM for People Doja Cat for Variety Image: Greg Swales for Varietyn H.E.R. for Vogue Philippines Image: Shaira Luna for Vogue Philippines GloRilla for The Cut Image: Eric Johnson for The Cut

