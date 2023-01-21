theGrio Style Guide: André Leon Talley’s iconic wardrobe hits Christie’s, Hollywood’s new ‘It’ girl, and Ivy Park is back outside

This week in fashion, Rihanna encourages celebrating V-day on your terms, Michael Strahan makes made-to-measure, and red carpet fashion revs up

Ever wondered what it would feel like to wear one of the late André Leon Talley’s opulent kimonos? Well, now just may be your chance. This week, the fashion icon’s estate announced that items from the former and celebrated Vogue editor’s estate will be up for auction at Christie’s auction house in New York City from January 27 through February 17. The Collection of André Leon Talley features a set of hats, personalized Louis Vuitton luggage as well as other Louis Vuitton pieces, art, photographs, a few of Talley’s iconic caftans and kimonos, and more.

According to the New York Times, proceeds from the auction will benefit two places of great significance to Talley. The fashion editor’s storied and stylish life took him all over the world but began in Durham, N.C., and his eye for style was specifically cultivated in the Black church of his youth. In his will, Talley reportedly bequeathed proceeds from the sale of his fashion assets to his foundational Durham church home, Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, as well as Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, N.Y.

Edward Enninful covers Paper magazine

It’s no secret that fashion is always changing. Likewise, over the years, the fashion industry has had to adapt to the constantly changing ways people consume content. In the latest issue of Paper magazine, two of the industry’s longtime creators, Condé Nast’s European Editorial Director and Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful and supermodel Linda Evangelista sit down to discuss how the pair met in the ‘90s, their careers, and how the fashion industry has evolved.

Cover star Enninful tells Evangelista that creating fashion content isn’t just “one thing” anymore. It now involves a multimedia rollout. “You have to surprise, you have to create conversation. So I’m very aware of that,” he said.

Rihanna teases upcoming “heartbreaker szn”

According to Rihanna, “heartbreaker szn” is nigh. The singer recently teased Savage x Fenty’s new Valentine’s Day drop in a sultry video posted to Instagram. The theme is “V-day on ur terms,” and the collection features items from both the brand’s lingerie and new sportswear ranges, such as matching red satin and lace sets, velvet corsets, lace opera gloves, mesh sports bras and leggings, boxers, thongs for both men and women, an anti-cupid bedroom prop kit, and more — all available now.

Prices for non-VIP members range from $19.95 to $112.95.

Michael Strahan’s “made-to-measure” Men’s Wearhouse line

NFL Hall of Famer, TV personality, and businessman Michael Strahan has a lot to look forward to. On Monday, Strahan will become the first person from the sports entertainment industry to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and his new upcoming made-to-measure tailored collection with Men’s Wearhouse has just been announced.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the collection will begin retailing at just under $400 and include fits ranging from slim to modern to executive in sizes ranging from 32 to 62. Customers will be able to choose between 18 different swatches that include stripes, houndstooth, plaids, and a variety of different colors and textures.

The collection will be sold exclusively at Men’s Wearhouse locations and won’t be offered online, which may be a deliberate decision by Strahan.

“With online, you often have to get it altered, but you don’t have to worry about that at Men’s Wearhouse because the custom tailors will fit you perfectly, and you know exactly what you’re walking out the door with,” Strahan told WWD.

Ivy Park hits the trails with a new outdoor-inspired collection

Only Beyonce can mix streetwear and outdoor hiking fashion. For its 7th collaborative collection, “PARK TRAIL,” Beyonce’s IVY PARK and Adidas drew inspiration from “the resilience of the outdoors” and “the spirit of the streets.” The brands called on rappers like Ice Spice, Offset, and gymnast Nia Dennis to bring the collection to life. Featuring gender-neutral styles in various materials and colors, the collection will be available to shop on the brand’s website from February 9 and in select retailers from February 10.

Is Taylor Russell Hollywood’s new ‘It’ girl?

After noting the unforgettable “focus and fearlessness” in Taylor Russell, Harper’s BAZAAR Editor-in-Chief Samira Nasr knew the star was destined for greatness. Fast-forward a few years, and Russell is gracing the magazine’s cover for its February ’23 “Dreamers Issue.”

While the “Bones and All” star is still adjusting to her new “It” girl status, her talent and consistent style statements prove she’s a force to be reckoned with both on and off-screen.

“All I want to be doing is sleeping and playing the harp and sitting in the sun,” Russell told the magazine when discussing the newfound attention.

Fear of God releases a new cozy essential

In the spirit of the new year, Birkenstock and Fear of God announced a new collaboration. The “Los Feliz” sandals were intentionally and “rigorously crafted to both honor Birkenstock’s functional heritage and evoke Fear of God’s inimitable, timeless design language,” according to a press release.

“We’re always attempting to create a product that’s rooted in function and necessity, that is preceded by a clear aesthetic point of view,” said Fear of Gosfounder Jerry Lorenzo in a statement.

The sandal collaboration will be available for adults and kids in suede Taupe, Cement, and Ash colorways. Shop the exclusive collaboration on January 25 at fearofgod.com.

The week’s red carpet round-up

From movie premieres to industry luncheons, stars have already been showing up and showing out in 2023. Don’t believe us? Check out a gallery of some of our favorite looks from recent red carpets.

Janelle Monáe Janelle Monáe at the BAFTA Tea Party Angela Bassett Angela Bassett at the BAFTA Tea Party Etienne Maurice Etienne Maurice at the BAFTA Tea Party Thuso Mbedu Thuso Mbedu at the AFI Awards Luncheon Viola Davis Viola Davis at the AFI Awards Luncheon Daniel Kaluuya Daniel Kaluuya at the AFI Awards Luncheon Lauren London Lauren London at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “You People” Nafessa Williams Nafessa Williams at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “You People” Jacob Latimore Jacob Latimore at the “House Party” movie premiere Karrueche Tran Karrueche Tran at the special red carpet screening for New Line Cinema’s “House Party” Algee Smith Algee Smith at the special red carpet screening for New Line Cinema’s “House Party” Storm Reid and Nia Long Storm Reid at the Stage 6 And Screen Gems World Premiere Of “Missing” Janelle Monáe Janelle Monáe at the BAFTA Tea Party

