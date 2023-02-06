Candiace Dillard Bassett dishes on ‘roller-coaster’ RHOP Season 7, upcoming reunion

TheGrio caught up with the reality star, who broke down what went down when the cast finally came back together.

Candiace Dillard Bassett is just getting started after wrapping up her fifth season on “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” It was a season that featured her in the middle of the drama.

Ahead of the upcoming reunion, theGrio caught up with Candiace months after we last spoke at BravoCon, to break down the highs and lows of the current season, how this platform has launched her music and film career, and more.

Candiace Dillard Bassett of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”

“It feels good to set goals and in spite of it all, in spite of the journey I have been on that the fans have watched, I am doing what I set out to do,” she said.

And meet goals she has. Bassett dropped an album last season, “Deep Space.” Recently, she released the deluxe version, has booked several acting roles (with more on the way), and just dropped her new single, “Insecure,” featuring Trina.

She explained, “This platform has a lot of power and I set out to use it to advance my music career and to advance my career as an actor and to advance my career as an entrepreneur and a businesswoman. It feels good that people are seeing it and appreciating it and understanding what I wanted to accomplish here.”

During the season, Candiace dealt with some serious tension with her castmates, specifically from OGs Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby as well as rumors surrounding Candiace’s husband, Chris Bassett. She has had a sizable portion of the audience on her side, however, something she certainly appreciates. “I think I have grown and changed quite a bit since you all met me in 2017 … but I have been consistently Candiace this entire journey,” she said. “For better or for worse, good, bad or ugly … I have been myself. I don’t think I have changed, I think that the circumstances around the show changed.”

Some of those circumstances revolved around a lack of authenticity and nonsense. “I think that this season, we were met with a lot of disingenuous behavior and a lot of just foolishness for lack of a better word and I don’t respond to foolishness. I think in the past you’ve seen me react to what I felt was genuine,” she explained in recalling past issues with castmates like Karen Huger and Robyn Dixon. “I was fighting and emoting from a place of what I felt was genuine interaction … Season 7 that was all in the drain, child. It was in the wind. There was nothing genuine about this.”

With tension between multiple housewives, the upcoming reunion is how Candiace described the season to theGrio months ago: It’s a roller coaster. “Everybody kind of showed up and gave something, even if some of it was lies and bullsh–t,” she mused. “It was nice that it wasn’t just a pile on [of] one person, although we did pile on one person and it was really ugly and a mess. I feel bad for old girl … but there weren’t like a bunch of pile ons.”

Candiace noted that she left this reunion “the most relaxed” she’s ever felt. “I left it all on the couch.”

Part 1 of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, Feb. 19 on Bravo.

