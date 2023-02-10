Rihanna’s upcoming Super Bowl performance already iconic, gets wax figure

The wax figure will be available to view later this year at the Madame Tussauds in Orlando, Florida.

Madame Tussauds has announced two new wax figures of Rihanna, and one will wear the singer’s Super Bowl halftime show ensemble.

The first figure is now on display at the New York City museum in Times Square featuring Rihanna’s 2018 Met Gala outfit as the pope in a Maison Margiela design by John Galliano, the Los Angeles Times reports. RiRi’s second wax figure will debut later this year at the Madame Tussauds in Orlando, Florida.

Her “first public performance in five years” will give fans an idea of “what that statue will look like” this Sunday.

Rihanna attends 2018’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala” at the Met in New York City. Her famous papal-inspired outfit was recreated for a new wax figure of the singer located at Madame Tussauds New York. (Getty Images)

“Rihanna is sure to make history with her upcoming live show this Sunday so the timing is perfect for us to reveal her new figure exclusively at Madame Tussauds New York where fans can admire and pose with the icon,” Joerg Hanel, General Manager at Madame Tussauds New York, said in a statement, according to E! News.

The “Anti” singer donned a papal mitre (a ceremonial headdress worn by bishops) and a jeweled strapless mini dress with a matching collared robe at the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”-themed gala, theGrio reported.

According to the New York Times, she wore a white beaded Maison Margiela corset mini dress under a full skirt and accessorized with a pearl anklet and a bejeweled crucifix necklace.

Rihanna at the 2018 Met Gala. (Getty Images)

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, whose Roc Nation is an executive producer of the halftime show, said in a statement, “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” theGrio reported.

“A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment,” he continued.

Rihanna declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with former NFLer-turned activist Colin Kaepernick.

A source tells ET that the singer is “so excited” about the big game day events this weekend.

“She is really focused on work and wants to wow her fans,” the source said. “She’s putting her all into it. She has been on a strict diet ahead of her halftime performance and trying to eat clean and be healthy.”

The Super Bowl will occur at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12.

