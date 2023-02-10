Trey Songz faces lawsuit over rape allegations

A woman has refiled a lawsuit against the singer, his record label and management team seeking no less than $25 million.

Trey Songz has been hit with another lawsuit accusing him of rape. An unidentified woman has refiled a case against him, accusing him of molesting her at a 2016 party.

The three-time Grammy Award nominee was previously accused by the same woman in a case a year ago, according to Rolling Stone. The woman, identified as Jane Doe, also named Trey Songz Productions LLC, Songz’s record label Atlantic Records, record executive Kevin Liles and 300 Entertainment defendants in the case. She is seeking at least $25 million.

According to court documents that theGrio obtained, Doe accuses Songz — real name Tremaine Neverson — of sexual battery, sexual assault, negligence and intentional infliction of mental distress. Doe alleges that Neverson sexually assaulted her in March 2016. She was older than 18 at the time.

Trey Songz is being sued for a second time for allegedly raping the same woman. (Photo: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

TheGrio reached out to Neverson’s legal team for comment, but received no response.

Doe states in the suit that she and Neverson had a previous friendship leading up to the alleged incident during a March 24, 2016 party at a West Hills, California home.

Although admitting to consensual sexual encounters with Neverson in the past, Doe claims the assault happened upstairs at the home when she refused Neverson’s advances for anal sex. Doe accused Neverson of throwing her onto the floor, ripping her underwear and anally penetrating her.

Last year, Doe took Neverson to civil court over the same allegations, but the case was dismissed because the statute of limitations expired. However, the new filing states — citing a California civil statute — that the statute of limitations rule does not apply in this case because of factors that determine the amount of monetary damages that can be sought.

“Plaintiff’s attorney has filed a declaration stating that he has reviewed the facts of the

case and consulted with a mental health practitioner and has concluded upon the basis of this

review that the claim value is more than $250,000, pursuant to the requirements of Cal. Civ. Pro. Code §340.16.”

The documents name Liles, Atlantic Records, 300 Entertainment and Trey Songz Productions LLC as defendants because they “managed and promoted” Neverson’s music career, asserting that they are therefore “responsible in some manner under Cal. Civ. Pro. Code §340.16 for the sexual assault herein alleged.”

George Vrabeck, Doe’s attorney, noted that Atlantic, 300 Entertainment and Liles are named in the case because they ignored many similar allegations from other women against Neverson.

“This case is much more than about one singer and one viciously abused sexual assault survivor who has the courage to take action,” Vrabeck stated. “It’s also very much about the systematic sexual abuse in the music industry and the music industry’s complicity in silencing sexual abuse survivors. It’s virtually impossible to believe that those executives are not and were not aware of the institutionalized sexual abuse.”

