Ashley D. Bell announces launch of Ready Entertainment

Ready Entertainment will create films and TV shows that thematically focus on strong social messaging and financial empowerment.

Ashley D. Bell, corporate finance lawyer and founder and CEO of Ready Life, announced that he’s launching a production company, Ready Entertainment.

The production company will follow the objective of Ready Life, a fintech platform that gives citizens financial tools to achieve and maintain generational wealth, according to Variety. Ready Entertainment, therefore, will use its programming to educate viewers on how to qualify for loans, become homeowners, and other ways to “close the racial equity gap.”

Bell, the former White House policy adviser for entrepreneurship and innovation, will collaborate with Dr. Bernice A. King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

L-R: Brandon Comer, NBBF co-founder; Quincy Amarikwa, Black Players for Change founder; Dr. Bernice A. King, King Center CEO & NBBF board member; Sola Winley, MLS EVP & chief DEI officer; Ashley Bell, NBBF co-founder (via Major League Soccer)

Ready Entertainment will create television and film projects centered around strong social messaging. It’s first film, “Cash Money,” is about Primo and Jimmy, two Missouri auto mechanics who are laid off. They eventually form their own currency after traveling to New York and meeting Roosevelt and Michelle, who run some Black-owned banks in the country. After forming the currency called the “Primo,” other towns follow suit as the economy crashes.

“I am thrilled to bring the values and mission of Ready Life to all things Ready Entertainment,” Bell said in a statement. “Equity, especially as it pertains to banking and finance, is of paramount importance and I cannot wait to create content like ‘Cash Money’ to further our message.”

“Cash Money,” is directed by Kevin Arbouet, who is also co-writing the film with Academy Award-nominee Terry Rossio, best known for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, “Shrek,” and “Aladdin.” Bell and King will serve as co-executive producers.

