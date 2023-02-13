Peacock announces ‘Queens Court’ dating series with Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada and Nivea

Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete host the upcoming reality series from producer Will Packer.

A new reality dating show is coming to Peacock. From producer Will Packer, the streamer has announced “Queens Court,” starring Tamar Braxton, Nivea and Evelyn Lozada.

An official Peacock original series, the 10-episode run is set to drop in March.

Bringing together three famous single women (Braxton, Nivea and Lozada), the show’s hosts Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete guide the ladies through, “the ups and downs of dating 21 confident and successful prospective suitors while the Queens develop a sisterhood supporting each other on their quests to find a King fit for a Queen,” the official description obtained by theGrio details.

Queens Court

Photo Credit: Peacock

“Love and happiness aren’t always a guarantee — and for many women in the public eye, finding a man who can handle her success, fame, and fortune can make things even more complicated,” the summary adds.

Check out the trailer below:

“As individual women, all of us have experienced very public relationships,” Lozada says in the clip. Braxton adds, “It’s really hard for me to let my guard down, but it’s time to kinda take the bricks down.”

All three ladies are no strangers to reality television. Lozada appeared on the hit series “Basketball Wives” for nine seasons, remaining one of the founding members of the franchise. Nivea, a Grammy-nominated singer, recently appeared on “BET Presents: The Encore,” which brought together R&B singers and girl groups from the 1990s to early 2000s in one series to form a supergroup. And of course, Braxton has appeared on reality TV for over a decade, starring in series like “Braxton Family Values,” “Celebrity Big Brother” and recently VH1’s revival of “The Surreal Life.”

All episodes of “Queens Court” will drop March 16, 2023, on Peacock.

