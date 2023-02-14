Netflix drops ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ trailer, release date

The highly anticipated prequel series to Shondaland's hit period drama is set to release this May on the streamer.

“Bridgerton” fans, rejoice! While the third season is still in production, Netflix just announced the release date and dropped the trailer for the first official prequel from the beloved series, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”

(L to R) Hugh Sachs as Brimsley and Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in episode 102 of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.” (Photo Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023)

Bringing viewers back to the beloved world of the Shondaland series, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” is an origin story for fan-favorite character Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Rosheuvel in the main series. Rosheuvel returns for the spinoff as well, alongside India Amarteifio who leads the series as the younger version of the character.

The official logline obtained by theGrio reads, “Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this ‘Bridgerton’-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in ‘Bridgerton.'”

The trailer wastes no time transporting viewers back to the successful period drama’s landscape, filled with lush costumes, stirring orchestral music and plenty of romance. Promising to tell the story that “started it all,” the clip teases the courtship and eventual marriage between Queen Charlotte and King George. “This is my home,” young Charlotte states in the clip. “I am the Queen.”

Check out the clip below:

The series sees Shondaland head Shonda Rhimes at the helm, with the TV titan serving as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Joining Amarteifio are Michelle Fairley (Princess Augusta) Corey Mylchreest (young King George) and Arsema Thomas (young Agatha Danbury). Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) reprise their roles from the main “Bridgerton” series alongside Rosheuvel.

“Queen Charlotte” will premiere May 4 on Netflix.

