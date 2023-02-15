Black-owned hair brand makes history on QVC

Tiffini Gatlin's Latched & Hooked brand creates high-quality synthetic hair extensions for customers who prefer protective styles with stress- and toxin-free alternatives.

A Black-owned hair brand has cemented its spot in history by launching a collection on the home shopping network QVC.

Tiffini Gatlin established Latched & Hooked, a Black-owned business that offers non-toxic options for protective hairstyles, in 2016. The brand creates high-quality synthetic hair extensions for customers who prefer protective styles with stress- and toxin-free alternatives, and its QVC launch is the first for a Black-owned faux hair designer, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“I wanted to design a wig for women who don’t wear wigs,” Gatlin said, The AJC reported. “Wigs can be intimidating, and the wig I’m launching on QVC is a pre-tied turban wig so there is no lace cutting or gluing.”

Tiffini Gatlin, founder of Latched & Hooked, has made history as the first person to debut a hair extension brand for Black women on QVC. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com/BET Her)

Customers can find a stylist near them via the user-friendly Latched & Hooked website. For individuals looking for a visual guide on how to use their hair products correctly, the company’s YouTube channel is available.

Gatlin expressed her desire to motivate other Black women business founders to persevere in the face of challenges by pushing them to come up with solutions rather than seeking approval when they identify a problem they are passionate about solving.

The Latched & Hooked founder has already achieved some noteworthy milestones, including being named one of Ulta Beauty’s MUSE 100 honorees and having her company recognized by Google for Startups Black Founders Fund, which resulted in an investment of $100,000. Gatlin’s recent victory will enable her to reach a new audience of millions.

While she was the first to introduce a hair extension product created for Black women on QVC, she hopes others also make it to the shopping network, as noted when she shared her excitement in an Instagram post.

“Never could I have imagined that my first purchase order would come from QVC!” Gatlin said via Instagram. “Like many of you my mom would watch and order (porcelain dolls were her obsession) and now decades later I’ll be in millions of homes as I showcase live from QVC studios!”

