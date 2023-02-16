African Movie Channel launches Nolly Africa HD on U.S. platforms, theGrio streaming app

African Movie Channel features curated Nollywood movies and is already available on theGrio streaming app.

African Movie Channel has officially launched its FAST channel Nolly Africa HD on United States-based platforms Local Now and theGrio.

Photo courtesy African Movie Channel

The launch, part of a new partnership with Allen Media Group (AMG), will bring Nollywood cinema directly to U.S. audiences. Nolly Africa HD, per a press release obtained by theGrio, is a 24-hour FAST channel (free ad-supported) focusing on curated Nollywood movies, series, talk shows and unscripted content. The channel even features red-carpet content from Nollywood movie premieres in Lagos, Nigeria.

African Movie Channel’s founding director, Yinka Mayungbo, shared in a statement, “We are delighted to partner with Allen Media Group for new homes for our latest offering. Nolly Africa HD is unlike other FAST channels; it’s programmed the AMC way, and for both traditional TV, and FAST and CTV platforms – like AMC’s two premium Pay TV offerings (African Movie Channel and African Movie Channel Series), Nolly Africa HD is 24/7 premium Nollywood entertainment that immediately resonates with all Nollywood fans, and will undoubtedly find its pick among the Local Now and TheGrio audiences.”

Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of AMG shared in his own statement, “Allen Media Group is thrilled to partner with African Movie Channel to bring the rich content of Nollywood to our free-streaming platforms, Local Now and TheGrio Streaming App.”

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to introduce our viewers to the unique stories and talent featured on Nolly Africa HD,” he continued.

African Movie Channel is the leading supplier of African movie programming and television, with three channels — African Movie Channel HD (AMC HD), African Movie Channel Series (AMC Series) and Nolly Africa HD — all offered across Africa and “and beyond,” per the press release.

TheGrio streaming app is Allen Media Group’s free streaming platform where Black America watches 24/7 premium content, including award-winning movies, television shows, comedies, documentaries and a diverse array of channels.

Nolly Africa HD is already available on Channel 9 on theGrio and Channel 2211 on Local Now.

