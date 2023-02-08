Byron Allen presents the Comedy and Music SuperFest; says, ‘We just want to make you laugh’

John Legend, Kenan Thompson, Gladys Knight, Cedric The Entertainer, Earth, Wind & Fire, and more perform as Byron Allen presents the first-ever 'Comedy and Music SuperFest.'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 06: Byron Allen speaks on stage at Byron Allen Presents: The Comedy & Music Superfest on February 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Byron Allen, Allen Media Group)

Amid a jam-packed awards and sports season, Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group, announced an epic first: On Saturday, February 11, “Byron Allen Presents the Comedy and Music SuperFest,” will air in prime time, from 8 to 10 p.m. on NBC.

Taped in front of a live audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the two-hour television special will be a star-studded event co-hosted by Allen, Kenan Thompson, Cedric The Entertainer, Howie Mandel, Tiffany Haddish, and Gabriel Iglesias. Featuring some of the biggest names in comedy and music, the broadcast will include musical performances by John Legend, Gladys Knight, Boyz II Men, Toni Braxton, and Earth, Wind & Fire. In addition to comedy sets from the co-hosts, viewers will also be treated to performances from comedians Loni Love, Jon Lovitz, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Owen, Tommy Davidson, and Dane Cook. Emmy-winning bandleader and producer Rickey Minor serves as musical director.

As Allen explained to theGrio, “The Comedy and Music SuperFest” was inspired by classic variety shows of the type once popularized by hosts like Ed Sullivan. “This is something I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid,” he said. “We’re just bringing superstar talent back to prime-time TV, and creating family television.”

“Byron Allen Presents the Comedy and Music SuperFest” is co-produced by Allen Media Group and Backhand Productions. Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, Jeff Atlas, and Michelle Willrich are executive producers. As Allen shared in a statement, he is excited to bring a beloved style of television entertainment to a new generation.

“It’s time to bring superstars back to prime-time network television on a regular basis,” he said. “Celebrating and amplifying iconic comedy and musical entertainers is from the golden age of television, and long overdue for the whole family to enjoy together.”

Expounding on that excitement with theGrio, Allen said he “couldn’t be happier” to introduce “The Comedy and Music SuperFest” this Saturday.

“I want the family to come together with their loved ones, and celebrate, and laugh, and sing, and dance,” he said. “We’re gonna laugh, we’re gonna sing, we’re gonna dance, and we’re gonna create memories to last forever.”

Catch “Byron Allen Presents the Comedy and Music SuperFest” this Saturday, February 11, from 8-10 p.m. on NBC.

