‘The Hill with April Ryan’: Haley’s run for president, Russia travel warning and more

This week's episode dives into Republican Nikki Haley's bid for the White House, Idris Elba's trip to Africa with the EPA, and the State Department warning Americans not to travel to Russia.

On this week’s episode of “The Hill with April Ryan,” theGrio’s White House correspondent April D. Ryan dives into Idris Elba’s plans to travel to Africa with the Environmental Protection Agency; former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley’s bid for the White House and the State Department’s announcement warning Americans to refrain from traveling to Russia.

TheGrio spoke with Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Elba; EPA Administrator Michael Regan; CEO of All in Together, Lauren Leader; and co-founder of the Dr. Huey Newton Foundation, Fredrika Newton.

During the show, Ryan spotlighted Haley’s bid for office and the challenges she will face during her presidential campaign. In a recent virtual interview, Leader told Ryan, “You have a woman of color running on the Republican side, in a field where the only declared candidate running against her is perhaps the most sexist, racist candidate, former president in history.”

She continued: “In 2020, you had six women running. They couldn’t get coverage. It was like this benign neglect in the media that basically no one wrote about them. And when they did, the words that they used for overwhelmingly negative things like aggressive and whether they were difficult to work for.”

