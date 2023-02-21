Da Brat announces pregnancy at 48

The rapper and reality TV star opens up about her motherhood journey and the truth about conceiving in her 40s.

Congratulations are in serious order for Da Brat. The rapper and reality TV star has revealed in People magazine that at 48, she is 18 weeks pregnant with her first child with her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart.

Da Brat, who has become pregnant through the use of embryo donor IVF (when you receive both a sperm and egg donation), tells People how she didn’t think having a child was in the cards for her and divulges how challenging the journey marked by a few twists and turns, was for the pair.

Da Brat attends her new music listening party at EMBR Lounge on April 28, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

She also said it wasn’t until she met Harris-Dupart, who she wed in February 2022, that she considered motherhood.

“I started looking at life so differently. I was like, ‘I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally,'” she said.

Da Brat also didn’t think she would carry the child, initially declaring, “Nothing’s gonna come out of me.” Just like her plans to embark on motherhood changed, so did her thoughts on carrying after Harris-Dupart experienced severe health complications during her egg retrieval process. Harris-Dupart expressed joy that her wife would have the experience.

“We had a little tug-o-war in the beginning…but I felt like she should have the experience. She is so nurturing,” said Harris-Dupart.

Unfortunately, Da Brat’s pregnancy journey hasn’t been without difficulty. After undergoing surgery to remove fibroids and polyps before her embryo transfer, the rapper experienced a miscarriage that left her heartbroken.

“I fell in love with the idea, and then it was all snatched away from me,” she tells People.

Thankfully, the couple still had enough eggs left from their anonymous donor to give it another shot. Now safely in her second trimester, Da Brat says she’s “excited” but tired. The pregnancy gods have also blessed her thus far with no nausea or wild cravings. However, she’s experienced those hormonal emotions.

“Everything makes me cry. If someone wins ‘American Idol,’ I cry. I’m like, I’m tougher than that,” she said.

Because of this tough reputation, she tells People that the news will shock the general public. Anticipating this surprise, Da Brat ensured her maternity photo shoot by Derek Blanks, exclusively revealed in People magazine, was a gangster theme, complete with a classic mobster car and pinstripe suit.

Overall, Da Brat told the magazine, “It’s been quite a journey,” adding that through this process, “there’s a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40.”

You can see Da Brat’s journey in the upcoming “Brat Loves Judy” season premiering on April 27.

