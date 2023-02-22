‘South Side’ is canceled

The Chicago-based comedy series lasted for three seasons between stints at Comedy Central and HBO Max, which pulled the plug.

HBO Max has canceled “South Side.”

The series followed the misadventures of best friends and community college classmates Simon (Sultan Salahuddin) and Kareme (Kareme Young) who work at a rent-to-own furniture store.

The comedy first premiered on Comedy Central in 2019, according to Variety. Filmed on location in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, the show included cast members like Lil Rel Howery, Langston Kerman, Nefetari Spencer and Rashawn Nadine Scott.

“South Side” moved to HBO Max after it was renewed for a second season, which premiered in November 2021. Season 3 premiered in December. An HBO Max spokesperson issued a statement about the cancellation.

Cast and crew members of HBO Max’s “South Side” after the season 2 screening on Nov. 9, 2021, at Dynasty Typewriter at the Hayworth in Los Angeles. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Root)

“While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a fourth season of ‘South Side,’ we are so proud of the rich world Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle, and Sultan Salahuddin created,” read the statement. “For three seasons, this beloved series balanced cutting, hyperlocal social commentary about life on the South Side of Chicago with silly, sometimes zany humor. The result was a wholly unique, ambitious and fearless comedy that could speak to everyone living the American dream.”

Chicago native celebrities such as Kel Mitchell, Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa and Deon Cole, made guest appearances on “South Side” during its run.

Riddle issued a statement about the cancellation via his Twitter page, thanking his collaborators and saying he hopes that “South Side” still has a future with a different network.

“The show that never lost one fan. SOUTH SIDE means so much to us and the city of Chicago and to me personally,” Riddle wrote. “We’re shopping it around and with luck we will do more episodes, but until then, I want to thank the amazing cast, crew and fans of @southsidechi.”

Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin and Sultan Salahuddin created the show and MTV Entertainment Studios produced it.

Riddle and Salahuddin are also the creators of the IFC musical comedy series, “Sherman’s Showcase.” The show’s second season began last October and features some “South Side” cast members and past guests.

