Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are the top 3 reasons Black people should invest in financial literacy?

You know how to make money, but keeping it's a whole other ability. Listen in for why learning how to sharpen those skills is a must.

Loading the player...

It’s one thing to make money, but do you know how to keep it? What are your best practice methods for saving money? Do you have a piggy bank? Do you create budgets for spending?

Listen in as hosts Alexandria Ikomoni and Dozie Ezemma share their top three reasons why learning how to keep your finances in order is so necessary for Black people.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!