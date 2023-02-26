United in style: The 54th NAACP Image Awards red carpet

Black glamour, talent, and achievement proudly reigned on the red carpet of the 54th NAACP Image Awards.

Loading the player...

It’s no secret that the best parties feel like a family reunion, a convergence of friends, family, and welcome newcomers all in the house to celebrate the moment and each other. That’s why, in an awards season in which many of this year’s exceptional Black performances and achievements were once again largely overlooked by the establishment, the 54th NAACP Image Awards were a refreshing and timely reminder that the most powerful validation always comes from those close to home.

(L-R) Miles Brown, Jonathan Majors, Marsai Martin, and Regina Hall attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

The pride, joy and reverence at Saturday night’s televised ceremony were only heightened by the sheer star power in the room, not to mention the jaw-dropping glamour brought to the festivities. Ever-stylish and impactful President’s Award winners Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade power-coupled in Versace, also worn on the red carpet by the stunning Zendaya, who later presented in a daring white two-piece look by Prada. Yara Shahidi gave us grown-ish — actually, now fully grown and Harvard-graduated — glamour in Giambattista Valli Couture, while her onscreen little sister Marsai Martin showed off her growing maturity in an exquisite gown by Christian Siriano. Kerry Washington’s couture column came courtesy of Fendi, while Janelle Monae stepped further out of her once ubiquitous black-and-white comfort zone to paint the Pasadena Civic Auditorium red in a sleek, one-shouldered satin gown by Gong Tri.

All in all, the night was as generous on style as it was memorable and inspiring moments, and making it even better, the 54th NAACP Image Awards were a multi-day affair. Just like the dozens of well-deserved awards handed out over the course of the week, we can’t possibly do all of the fashion statements and unapologetic Black glamour justice in mere words — which is why we’ve compiled an extensive gallery of the weekend’s looks (in no particular order) below, so you can revel in the Image Awards magic for yourself.

Queen Latifah Host Queen Latifah performs onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 54th NAACP Image Awards – Arrivals Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union (L-R) President's Award winners Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union pose in the press room during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Zendaya Zendaya attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) Janelle Monáe Janelle Monáe attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) Viola Davis Viola Davis attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET) Katori Hall Katori Hall attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Regina Hall Regina Hall attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images For BET) Issa Rae Issa Rae attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) Yara Shahidi Yara Shahidi attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) Queen Latifah Host Queen Latifah speaks onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Benjamin Crump, Brittney Griner, and Cherelle Griner (L-R) Benjamin Crump, Brittney Griner, and Cherelle Griner attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) Morris Chestnut, Harold Perrineau, Taye Diggs, and Terrence Howard (L-R) Morris Chestnut, Harold Perrineau, Taye Diggs, and Terrence Howard speak onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) Marsai Martin Marsai Martin attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) Ivy Coco Maurice and Sheryl Lee Ralph (L-R) Ivy Coco Maurice and Sheryl Lee Ralph attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET) Tracee Ellis Ross Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) Kofi Siriboe Kofi Siriboe attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) Janelle James Janelle James attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) J. Alphonse Nicholson J. Alphonse Nicholson attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles (L-R) Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) Ian Wallace and Jemele Hill (L-R) Ian Wallace and Jemele Hill attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) Nicco Annan Nicco Annan, winner of the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series award for “P-Valley,” poses in the press room during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) Myrlie Evers-Williams Myrlie Evers-Williams and Serena Williams attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET) Erica Cobb Erica Cobb attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) Terrence Howard Terrence Howard attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) Janelle Monáe and Jonathan Majors (L-R) Janelle Monáe and Jonathan Majors attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET) Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett (L-R) Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods (L-R) Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) Harold “Lefty” Williams and Elisha EJ Williams Harold “Lefty” Williams and Elisha EJ Williams attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) Danielle Pinnock Danielle Pinnock attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) Method Man Method Man attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) Coco Jones Coco Jones attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) Queen Latifah Host Queen Latifah speaks onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) Kerry Washington Kerry Washington attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) Aonika Laurent and Sean Patrick Thomas Aonika Laurent and Sean Patrick Thomas attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) Lil Rel Howery and Dannella Lane (L-R) Lil Rel Howery and Dannella Lane attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Joshua Boone Joshua Boone attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) Chance and Tabitha Brown (L-R) Chance and Tabitha Brown attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) Coco Jones Coco Jones attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET) Marta Cunningham Marta Cunningham attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) Iona Morris Iona Morris attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) Tenoch Huerta Tenoch Huerta attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Blac Chyna Blac Chyna attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) Keith David Keith David attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) Lisa Ann Walter Lisa Ann Walter attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) Gina Prince-Bythewood Gina Prince-Bythewood attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) Psalms Salazar Psalms Salazar attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) Dominique Thorne Dominique Thorne attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Kendell Long Kendell Long attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) House Clerk Cheryl Johnson (R) and guest House Clerk Cheryl Johnson (R) and guest attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Chris Perfetti Chris Perfetti attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) Kojo Anim Kojo Anim attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) Deon Cole Deon Cole attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Deon Cole Deon Cole attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Kenya Moore Kenya Moore attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Amirah Vann Amirah Vann attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Jimmy Akingbola Jimmy Akingbola attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Marcus Scribner Marcus Scribner attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Bre-Z Bre-Z attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Glynn Turman and Jo-Ann Allen (L-R) Glynn Turman and Jo-Ann Allen attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) Keanu Williams and Ruth Carter (L-R) Keanu Williams and Ruth Carter attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Tyler James Williams Tyler James Williams attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Yassine Azzouz Yassine Azzouz attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Brandee Evans Brandee Evans attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Jimmy Jean-Louis Jimmy Jean-Louis attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Kevin Fredericks and Melissa Fredericks (L-R) Kevin Fredericks and Melissa Fredericks attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Mike Merrill, Karon Riley, Daya Vaidya, Shalom C. Obiago, Lamman Rucker, Elise Neal, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Brian J. White, Trey Haley and Kennedy Stephens (L-R) Mike Merrill, Karon Riley, Daya Vaidya, Shalom C. Obiago, Lamman Rucker, Elise Neal, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Brian J. White, Trey Haley and Kennedy Stephens attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Mariama Diallo Mariama Diallo attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Kevan Hall Kevan Hall attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Miles Brown Miles Brown attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Timothy Richardson and Laniqua Collins (L-R) Timothy Richardson and Laniqua Collins attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET) Shannon Thornton Shannon Thornton attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Zendaya Zendaya attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) Gail Bean Gail Bean attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Quinta Brunson Quinta Brunson attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Louis Carr Louis Carr attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) 54th NAACP Image Awards – Red Carpet 54th NAACP Image Awards – Arrivals 54th NAACP Image Awards – Arrivals 54th NAACP Image Awards – Red Carpet 54th NAACP Image Awards – Arrivals 54th NAACP Image Awards – Arrivals 54th NAACP Image Awards – Arrivals 54th NAACP Image Awards – Arrivals 54th NAACP Image Awards – Arrivals Graceyn Hollingsworth Graceyn Hollingsworth attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Janaye Ingram Janaye Ingram attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Sujata Day Sujata Day attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Caleb McLaughlin Caleb McLaughlin attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Pinky Cole Pinky Cole attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Adjoa Andoh and Akua Gyamfi (L-R) Adjoa Andoh and Akua Gyamfi attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Nate Miles Nate Miles attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Roland Martin Roland Martin attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Henry G. Sanders Henry G. Sanders attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Jabari Banks Jabari Banks attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Jordan E. Cooper, Vince Swann, Briyana Guadalupe, Ms. Pat, and Theo Barnes (L-R) Jordan E. Cooper, Vince Swann, Briyana Guadalupe, Ms. Pat, and Theo Barnes attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Austin Scott Austin Scott attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) William Stanford Davis William Stanford Davis attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Malcolm D. Lee Malcolm D. Lee attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) 54th NAACP Image Awards – Arrivals (L-R) Skyh Black and KJ Smith attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Bradley Jackson Bradley Jackson attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Adjoa Andoh Adjoa Andoh attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Novi Brown Novi Brown attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Kyla Pratt Kyla Pratt attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Trey Haley Trey Haley attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Alexis Floyd and Aric Floyd (L-R) Alexis Floyd and Aric Floyd attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) 54th NAACP Image Awards – Arrivals Lana Young attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Theo Barnes Theo Barnes attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Karon Joseph Riley Karon Joseph Riley attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Mike Merrill Mike Merrill attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Melissa L. Williams Melissa L. Williams attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Jalyn Hall Jalyn Hall attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Jermelle Simon Jermelle Simon attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) D.J. Vaughn D.J. Vaughn attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Brian White Brian White attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Khali Spraggins Khali Spraggins attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Alise Willis Alise Willis attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Aaron D. Spears Aaron D. Spears attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Gia Peppers Gia Peppers attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Jonathan Slocumb Jonathan Slocumb attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Francesca Amiker Francesca Amiker attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Elarica Johnson Elarica Johnson poses in the press room during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Queen Latifah Host Queen Latifah speaks onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Shoniqua Shandai Shoniqua Shandai attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) Kym Whitley and Sherri Shepherd (L-R) Kym Whitley and Sherri Shepherd attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) Ruth E. Carter Ruth E. Carter attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) Brianna Onuorah and Nneka Onuorah Brianna Onuorah and Nneka Onuorah attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) Jimmy Jean-Louis Jimmy Jean-Louis attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) Jerrie Johnson Jerrie Johnson attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) Amin Joseph Amin Joseph attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) Ruth E. Carter Ruth E. Carter attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) Tammy Townsend Tammy Townsend attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) Paula Newsome Paula Newsome attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) Adam Blackstone Adam Blackstone attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) Dulcé Sloan Dulcé Sloan attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) Toby Sandeman Toby Sandeman attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) Marsai Martin Marsai Martin attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) Benjamin Crump Benjamin Crump attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) Katori Hall Katori Hall attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) Ilfenesh Hadera Ilfenesh Hadera attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) Fat Nwigwe and Tobe Nwigwe Fat Nwigwe and Tobe Nwigwe attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts (L-R) Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) Meagan Good Meagan Good attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) Coco Jones Coco Jones attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) Dominique Thorne Dominique Thorne attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) Janelle Monáe Janelle Monáe attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) Samuel L. Jackson, Benjamin Crump and Caleb McLaughlin (L-R) Samuel L. Jackson, Benjamin Crump and Caleb McLaughlin attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) Tye Tribbett Tye Tribbett performs onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) (L-R) April Ryan, Bresha Webb and Angel Laketa Moore (L-R) April Ryan, Bresha Webb and Angel Laketa Moore attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) Morris Chestnut Morris Chestnut attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) Tina Lifford, Rutina Wesley and Tammy Townsend (L-R) Tina Lifford, Rutina Wesley and Tammy Townsend attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP) Bresha Webb Bresha Webb attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for NAACP) Karen Boykin-Towns Karen Boykin-Towns, Vice Chair, NAACP Board of Directors attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for NAACP) (L-R) April Ryan and Angie Martinez (L-R) April Ryan and Angie Martinez attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for NAACP) Bradley Ross Jackson Bradley Ross Jackson attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for NAACP) Effie Brown Effie Brown attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for NAACP) Chester Algernal Gordon and Elegance Bratton (L-R) Chester Algernal Gordon and Elegance Bratton attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for NAACP) Wendell Pierce and Debi Young (L-R) Wendell Pierce and Debi Young attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program And Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for NAACP) Queen Latifah Host Queen Latifah performs onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

