‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ trailer reveals first look at Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell

The upcoming film is set to premiere on Disney+ in April, reuniting viewers with Neverland, the Lost Boys and Peter Pan.

Get ready to return to Neverland! Disney just dropped the debut trailer for “Peter Pan & Wendy,” giving audiences a first look at its new live-action adaptation and Yara Shahidi in the iconic role of Tinker Bell.

As theGrio previously reported, the “Grown-ish” star-singer was first tapped to play Tinker Bell back in 2020, making history as the first Black actress to play the famous fairy. Now, three years later, fans are finally getting a glimpse of Shahidi’s take on the character in the preview clip, Variety reveals.

Actress Yara Shahidi, shown at the 2021 Met Gala, is giving audiences a preview of her new role as Tinker Bell in the debut trailer for the upcoming Disney+ film “Peter Pan & Wendy.” (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The clip goes through famous moments in the classic “Peter Pan” story, including the boy who never grows up visiting Wendy, Michael and John in London, along with his pal Tinker Bell. Shahidi is dressed in the iconic green dress in the clip, smiling and flying around Peter Pan as he and his new friends fly off to Neverland.

Check out the clip below:

Last year, Shahidi opened up to E! News “Daily Pop” about the role and how she prepped for playing the fairy onset, which included Tinker Bell playlists.

“I’m literally just revving up to a shoot day — me moving around like I have pictured a fairy moves,” she explained. “And it was a little ridiculous, but you know, once you see it on camera, it looks a little less ridiculous.”

Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson join Shahidi as Peter Pan and Wendy respectively, and Jude Law stars as the villainous Captain Hook.

“Peter Pan & Wendy” will drop on Friday, April 28, only on Disney+.

