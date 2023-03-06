Courtney B. Vance, Laurence Fishburne weigh in on Angela Bassett’s Oscar chances

The "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star's husband and frequent collaborator have opened up about her Best Supporting Actress nomination to various outlets.

The Oscars are just days away and eyes are on Angela Bassett in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” In recent interviews, fellow Hollywood staples Courtney B. Vance and Laurence Fishburne spoke about her Oscar chances ahead of the “95th Academy Awards” ceremony this weekend.

At the ABFF (American Black Film Festival) Awards on Sunday, Bassett’s husband Vance addressed his wife’s Oscar nomination during an interview with People. “It’s time and, I can’t wait for the moment when they call the first syllable of the name because that’s all any of us ever listened for,” he said.

He went on to detail the experience sitting at awards shows and just waiting to hear those first few sounds. “So I’m excited. It’s been 29 years, she’s overdue and I think everybody recognizes that. So I’m excited.”

(Left to right) Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett attend the “28th Annual Critics Choice Awards” on Jan. 15, 2023, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Fishburne, Bassett’s “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Boyz n the Hood” co-star and friend, told Variety that he is pleased about her recent successes. “I’m just really, really happy about all of the accolades that have been coming Angela’s way for this performance.”

Calling her performance, “heartbreaking” and “brilliant,” he told the outlet, “First and foremost, this is a movie with five Black women as the leads, which was incredible. And the way Angela held the space as the queen was beyond impressive. Her leadership in this movie is incredible and her generosity, also, was just so beautiful to see.”

(Left to right) Actors Laurence Fishburne and Angela Bassett share the stage during the “46th NAACP Image Awards” on Feb. 6, 2015, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)

As theGrio previously reported, Bassett’s second turn as Queen Ramonda became an instant critical favorite after the highly anticipated “Black Panther” sequel premiered last fall. Since then, Bassett has earned various honors during the current awards season, including a Golden Globe and an NAACP Image Award for her performance.

The biggest awards ceremony of the season is, of course, the Academy Awards, which is set to air at 8 p.m. ET Sunday on ABC.

