Angela Bassett holds no grudges after Oscar snub for Tina Turner role

“That's too negative of an emotion to carry with me for the rest of my life," Bassett said.

Angela Bassett has amassed nearly every accolade in the book throughout her legendary career, but an Academy Award win still remains.

After earning her second Oscar nomination for starring as Queen Ramonda in Marvel’s 2022 blockbuster “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the actress said she holds no ill will from not winning her first nomination nearly three decades ago.

Angela Bassett arrives at the 95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Bassett sat down with Gayle King on “CBS Mornings Friday” this week to discuss her latest nomination, which comes 29 years after being nominated for her role as Tina Turner in the 1993 film “What’s Love Got to Do with It.”

“Of course, in the moment you’re hoping and praying and wishing [you’ll win],” Bassett told King. “But I never – I don’t walk away thinking ‘I’ve been robbed.'”

“That’s too negative of an emotion to carry with me for the rest of my life,” the actress added. “I choose to believe there was a reason why it didn’t happen.”

As the 95th Academy Awards ceremony on March 12 looms, Bassett, 64, has already started 2023 with a bang.

On Thursday, Bassett was among 12 outstanding women selected for the prestigious Time Women of the Year list, along with “Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson.

Just days prior, Bassett on Sunday, Feb. 26 headlined the NAACP Image awards with three wins including Entertainer of the Year.

As previously reported by theGrio, Bassett set social media ablaze when she accepted the award and immediately referenced Ariana DeBose’s now-viral BAFTA’s rap, quipping, “Angela Bassett did the thing!”

Bassett also earned the award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her work in FOX’s “9-1-1.” Later, she stood alongside Ryan Coogler, Tenoch Huerta, and Dominique Thorne to accept the award for Outstanding Motion Picture, presented by Zendaya, for their blockbuster sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Additionally in January, Bassett was named a special honoree for the “23rd Annual Black Reel Awards (“The Bolts”).”

She will receive the Sidney Poitier Trailblazer Award for her acting achievements, joining past recipients Cicely Tyson and Laurence Fishburne.

theGrio’s Jared Alexander contributed to this report.

