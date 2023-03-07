Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa to go on ‘High School Reunion Tour’

They will play 33 cities during July and August, including Atlanta, Brooklyn and New Orleans.

Loading the player...

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are hitting the road together.

The rappers announced that they are uniting for the “High School Reunion Tour” this summer, according to Billboard. The tour, from July 7 through Aug. 27, will hit 33 North American cities.

Stops include Atlanta, Brooklyn, Charlotte (North Carolina), Dallas, Denver, New Orleans, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Virginia Beach (Virginia), Toronto and Vancouver.

(L-R) Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dog perform at the AOL NewFront 2016 on May 3, 2016 at Seaport District NYC in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for AOL)

Warren G, Too $hort and Berner, with special guest DJ Drama, will join Snoop and Wiz on tour.

The tour title is a play on Snoop and Wiz’s 2011 film collaboration, “Mac and Devin Go to High School.” The two starred in the film along with comedian Mike Epps. They recorded the soundtrack to the movie together as a duo. It included the hit single, “Young, Wild & Free,” featuring a then up-and-coming Bruno Mars. They recently collaborated again on the single, “Don’t Text, Don’t Call.“

General tickets for the “High School Reunion Tour” go on sale on Friday, available at Ticketmaster. Tickets for Citi card members are currently open until Thursday.

Before Wiz tours with Snoop, he’ll embark on another tour this Spring. The “See You Again” rapper will headline the seven-day “Good Trip Tour,” featuring supporting acts like Joey Bada$$, Smoke DZA, Bernerand Chevy Woods.

The High School Reunion Tour dates and venues:

July 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

July 8 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 9 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

July 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

July 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

July 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

July 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

July 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

July 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 28 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

July 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

July 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 1 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 2 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Aug. 5 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 6 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 8 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 9 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 15 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Aug. 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Aug. 26 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Aug. 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!