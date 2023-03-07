Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa to go on ‘High School Reunion Tour’
They will play 33 cities during July and August, including Atlanta, Brooklyn and New Orleans.
Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are hitting the road together.
The rappers announced that they are uniting for the “High School Reunion Tour” this summer, according to Billboard. The tour, from July 7 through Aug. 27, will hit 33 North American cities.
Stops include Atlanta, Brooklyn, Charlotte (North Carolina), Dallas, Denver, New Orleans, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Virginia Beach (Virginia), Toronto and Vancouver.
Warren G, Too $hort and Berner, with special guest DJ Drama, will join Snoop and Wiz on tour.
The tour title is a play on Snoop and Wiz’s 2011 film collaboration, “Mac and Devin Go to High School.” The two starred in the film along with comedian Mike Epps. They recorded the soundtrack to the movie together as a duo. It included the hit single, “Young, Wild & Free,” featuring a then up-and-coming Bruno Mars. They recently collaborated again on the single, “Don’t Text, Don’t Call.“
General tickets for the “High School Reunion Tour” go on sale on Friday, available at Ticketmaster. Tickets for Citi card members are currently open until Thursday.
Before Wiz tours with Snoop, he’ll embark on another tour this Spring. The “See You Again” rapper will headline the seven-day “Good Trip Tour,” featuring supporting acts like Joey Bada$$, Smoke DZA, Bernerand Chevy Woods.
The High School Reunion Tour dates and venues:
July 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
July 8 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
July 9 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
July 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
July 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
July 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
July 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
July 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago
July 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
July 28 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
July 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
July 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 1 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 2 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Aug. 5 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 6 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 8 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 9 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Aug. 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 15 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Aug. 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug. 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Aug. 26 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Aug. 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
