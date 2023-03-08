Janet Jackson follow-up documentary coming to Lifetime, A+E Networks

“Janet Jackson: Family First” will follow the global icon as she embarks on her 2023 “Together Again Tour” and as she and her brother, Randy, reunite the family band.

Janet Jackson’s acclaimed 2022 documentary is getting a sequel. On Wednesday, Lifetime and A+E Networks announced that “Janet Jackson: Family First” has been greenlit.

“Family First” continues Jackson’s story from last year’s documentary, “Janet Jackson.” It will follow the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer as she embarks on her 2023 “Together Again Tour.” The film will chronicle Jackson as a producer, songwriter, actor and philanthropist.

“Janet Jackson.” was a big success for Lifetime and A+E Networks. It garnered more than 21 million viewers, making it cable’s No. 1 documentary of 2022. In her own words, Jackson told the story about her youth, her secret marriage, her iconic music career as all as her relationship with her late brother and music superstar, Michael Jackson.

Janet Jackson speaks during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Nov. 5, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

“I was touched by the love and support from the wonderful fans who enjoyed the documentary last year,” Jackson said in a statement. “I am excited to continue to share my story, and welcome fans into my life and the ‘Together Again’ tour. Thank you for your never-ending support, and I hope you enjoy the next chapter.”

The new documentary will focus on the next chapter in Jackson’s life and career as she and her older brother and manager, Randy Jackson, reunite the family band — which has not performed together in 40 years.

“In this next chapter in the documentary, Janet and I are thrilled to welcome viewers on the road with us as we embark on the ‘Together Again’ tour, celebrating the milestone of 50 years of Janet’s career with fans across the country,” Randy Jackson said in a statement. “We look forward to the continued partnership with Lifetime and A&E, and to sharing our family with viewers.”

The premiere date of “Janet Jackson: Family First,” which will be simulcast on Lifetime and A+E, has not yet been announced.

